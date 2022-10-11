A Greene County Sheriff's Office deputy was injured last week when her patrol car was struck by an oncoming vehicle on U.S. 258 between Snow Hill and Maury, law enforcement reported.
Deputy Frushica Best of Greenville was transported to ECU Health Medical Center on Monday after a vehicle crossed into her lane about 7:15 a.m., according to a social media post by the sheriff's office.
The wreck occurred between Newell Road and N.C. 903 North, according to a report from the State Highway Patrol, the investigating agency. Best was traveling west on the highway when the eastbound Toyota Pickup driven by Adam Wade Roberts of Goldsboro veered into her lane.
The SHP report said both vehicles were traveling at the posted speed limit of 55 prior to the collision. Best slowed to 45 mph at impact and Roberts slowed to 50 mph.
The report did not indicate what caused Roberts to enter the wrong lane. He was cited careless and reckless driving. He was seen and released by an EMS crew on site.
Best has been with the sheriff's office since February and has worked as a school resource officer. She completed SRO training over the summer as well as Critical Incident Training.
Information about Best's condition was not available from the sheriff's office on Tuesday. A post on the agency's Facebook page asking for thoughts and prayers had garnered nearly 600 reactions and 325 comments.