Deputy hurt

Law enforcement and emergency responders were called to U.S. 258 between Snow Hill and Maury on Oct. 3 after a head-on wreck involving a Greene County sheriff's deputy. 

 Greene County Sheriff's Office

A Greene County Sheriff's Office deputy was injured last week when her patrol car was struck by an oncoming vehicle on U.S. 258 between Snow Hill and Maury, law enforcement reported.

Deputy Frushica Best of Greenville was transported to ECU Health Medical Center on Monday after a vehicle crossed into her lane about 7:15 a.m., according to a social media post by the sheriff's office.

