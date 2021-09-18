SNOW HILL — Discussion of pay for employees with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and EMS was on the table Sept. 7 during the Greene County Board of Commissioners meeting.
Commissioners first approved an amendment to the county’s pay classification plan for the sheriff’s office. Having already formalized the decision prior to the meeting, this action was needed for housekeeping, explained County Manager Kyle DeHaven.
“We are trying to realign our pay grades with the job description associated with it. These grades are already in our pay plan,” DeHaven stated.
The amendment was needed to reflect the current raise in deputy and officer salaries within the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. As of July, the department has received a 14 percent raise.
The raise was needed to allow for the department to be better positioned to attract and retain employees, with officers often leaving the department for other departments that offer more money.
“If we would have got that money maybe a year ago I might not have had this many positions open,” said Sheriff Lemmie Smith, adding one officer was looking to go elsewhere but changed his mind after receiving the raise.
Commissioner Susan Blizzard urged commissioners to consider the other departments. DeHaven said plans are in the works for another pay study to be conducted by the Management and Personnel Services group in February, adding this was the earliest the MAPS agency was available to conduct the survey.
The motion to approve the amendment was passed with all in favor except for Blizzard.
Commissioners then discussed the county’s EMS pay and a needed pay classification amendment. The county currently is ramping up to paramedic level service, DeHaven said.
The Emergency Management Department is accepting applications for four positions — full-time shift paramedic, shift supervisor and manager and part-time shift paramedic.
Pay for the positions are comparable to surrounding counties, DeHaven added.
Blizzard asked why the salary for the part-time shift paramedic was higher than the full-time paramedic. This was done as an incentive for part-time workers, since they do not receive benefits, DeHaven stated.
With the current staffing proposal, each shift will consist of three paramedics on a shift plus a supervisor per ambulance and quick response vehicle.
Blizzard asked if having the quick response vehicle was “overkill” and the possibility of acquiring another ambulance for the county.
“I’m all for paramedics. I think this county has deserved it for a long time. The need of an additional truck is a crisis at this point,” Blizzard said.
An additional ambulance is approximately $250,000. DeHaven said the county is looking at a funding source for this vehicle.
With more questions, Blizzard requested the decision be tabled until the next meeting. Councilman Bennie Heath said the action was needed to prevent a delay in training and the paramedic program recruitment.
This item will be discussed further at the Sept. 20 meeting. Emergency Management is hoping to have pay rates in place by October.