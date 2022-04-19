...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures in the low to mid 30s and light winds will
result in frost formation.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
SNOW HILL — Greene County Health Care’s longtime chief executive announced this week will will step down.
Doug Smith, who has led GCHC for 26 years, will retire effective May 6, the organization said in a news release on Monday.
Under his direction, the community health center system has grown into a network serving 17 counties in eastern North Carolina.
Its services have expanded to include providing care to thousands of migrant farmworkers and high school and elementary school students through mobile services programs, the release said.
Smith developed the agency’s system of health center-controlled networks. The networks provide health and dental records and a practice management system all intended to centralize patient data and improve the care process.
“Greene County Health Care is where we are today because of Doug Smith’s leadership and devotion to caring for the people in our communities,” says GCHC Board Chairman Bobby Nimmo. “We thank him for his leadership and his commitment to offering high quality, affordable and integrated care to our communities.”
GCHC operates sites in Greene, Pitt and Pamlico counties. Included in the community health center network are Snow Hill Medical Center, Kate B. Reynolds Medical Center and Greene Dental Services, all in Snow Hill, Walstonburg Medical Center in Walstonburg, James D. Bernstein Community Health Center and Bernstein Dental Services in Greenville, and Pamlico Community Health Center and Pamlico Dental Services in Bayboro.