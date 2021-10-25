Greene County Department of Public Health this week began offering Moderna booster shots this week to people who have had the COVID-19 vaccine.
Appointments will be required and can be made by calling the 747-8181. Be prepared to tell them what kind of COVID vaccine dose you received (Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson) and the date the last dose was administered.
What you need to know:
• Moderna must be administered at least six months after your last administered COVID vaccine dose of either Moderna or Pfizer.
• Moderna must be administered at least two months after your administered COVID vaccine dose of Johnson and Johnson.
• Moderna booster shot is half the amount (0.25 mL) as the first two series shots.
• The FDA, CDC, and ACIP (Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices) have granted approval for recipients to mix and match booster vaccines with to the original vaccine series received, if recipients so choose. However, Greene County Department of Public Health does not make individual recommendations about mixing and matching vaccines. Individuals should discuss options with their medical provider.
• Greene County Department of Public Health will not be requiring a note from the individual’s medical provider stating they can receive the booster shot.
• The only booster shot the Greene County Department of Public Health will be offering will be the Moderna Booster Shot.
For Moderna & Pfizer COVID-19 Recipients
Individuals who received a Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and meet the following criteria are eligible for a booster shot at 6 months or more after receiving the second shot of the initial two shot vaccine series:
• 65 years and older
• 18 years and older who live in long-term care settings
• 18 years and older who have underlying medical conditions
• 18 years and older who work or live in high-risk settings
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients
Individuals 18 years and older who received a J&J COVID-19 vaccine are now eligible for a booster shot if it has been at least 2 months or more after receiving the initial vaccine shot.
If you have received the 3rd additional dose (for immunocompromised individuals), then there is no recommendation for a booster shot at this time.
Continue to monitor Greene County Department of Public Health’s website and Facebook page for updates (www.greenecountync.gov/health).