Greene County Department of Public Health will be offering two COVID-19 vaccination clinics in October for people 18 and up.
The clinic will provide free first and second doses of the Moderna vaccine at the public health facility, 227 Kingold Blvd., in Snow Hill.
The clinics will be held 5-8 p.m. to make it easier for people who work during the day to make appointments. The clinics will be held Oct. 7 and 19.
Call 252-747-8181 to schedule an appointment. Call Greene County Transportation at 252-747-8474 to schedule a ride.
As of Tuesday, 54 people in Greene County died as a result of the virus, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Nearly 240 new case had been reported among residents over a seven-day period. Only about 45 percent of the county population was fully vaccinated.
Testing is available 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Greene County Community Center, 814 W. Harper St.
Call 747-8181 to schedule a vaccine shot at the health department if the clinics are not convenient. Same day service available on most days.