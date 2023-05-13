Greene County will hold its annual Older American’s Month Health, Information and Elder Abuse Awareness Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday at Greene County Wellness Center, 84 N. Perry Drive in Snow Hill.
The free event will feature door prizes, demonstrations, health screenings samples and more.
Information to be shared will target senior citizens, family caregivers and anyone seeking more knowledge on services for older adults in Greene County.
The following speakers and activities are scheduled:
10: Speaker Angela Pridgen, regional ombudsman on Elder Abuse––
10:30 Elder Abuse Awareness Walk in gym
11: Speaker Tambrim Rodgers of DSS Adult Protective Services
11:30-12:30: Free hot dog lunch and concessions
Noon: Speaker Jennifer Mervin of SAFE Domestic Violence
Many area health and human service agencies will operate informational booths. They include:
A Special Place Home Care
Amedisys Hospice & Assisted Care Home Health
Burnside Village Apartments
Captel Phones Deaf & Hard of Hearing Services
Eastern Carolina Council Area Agency on Aging
Eastpointe Mental Health
ECU Health
Greene County Emergency Services
Greene Transportation
NC Assistive Technology Program
NC Division of Services for the Blind
Greene County Health Care
Project CARE
Rebuilding Together
SAFE-Domestic Violence
NC SHIIP-Seniors Health Insurance Information Program
Therapeutic Alternatives
T-mobile for Seniors
3HC Home Health & Hospice
Additionally, the Eastern Carolina Council, AAA and the Greene County Senior Center will present the Dementia Live Simulation throughout the fair and DJ Stevie Heath and Endless Summer Beach Party will keep the entertainment rolling.
Random drawings will be held throughout the day but participants must be present to win.