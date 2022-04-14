A local judge urged Greene County officials to partner with Wayne and Lenoir counties to create an 8th Judicial District Recovery Center as part of its Accountability and Recovery Court system.
Chief District Court Judge for District 8 Elizabeth Heath spoke to the Greene County Board of Commissioners about the courts at the board’s April 4 meeting, explaining that they include mental health courts, drug courts, veterans courts and DWI courts.
“They bring together two important things: the justice system and treatment,” she said.
Heath said the courts cut jail and law enforcement costs. They also help offenders recover by bringing together law enforcement, social services and the district attorney’s office, “to make the process work,” she said.
Greene, Lenoir and Wayne counties each have recovery courts.
“We started the Family Accountability Recovery Court in 2005 and we are in the process of planning and training to create our Adult Drug Court,” Heath said.
Heath presented the board with a Memorandum of Understanding to explore a partnership to create an 8th Judicial District Recovery Center serving Greene, Lenoir and Wayne Counties. The board accepted the memorandum, which will establish an exploratory committee between the three counties to develop a partnership and create a recovery center.
The center aims to “help make the community safer, help people recover, reduce recidivism and decrease the workload in the criminal court system.”
Greene County Child Fatality Prevention Team
Greene County Health Department Director Joy Brock presented the board with an updated list of members of the Greene County Child Fatality Prevention Team and Community Child Protection Team. Responsibilities of this joint team include reviewing cases in which a child died as a result of suspected abuse or neglect. The team is diverse, with individuals from many fields. It includes a mental health professional, a law enforcement officer, the health department director, a district court judge, a parent of a child who died before the age of 18, a county medical examiner and several others.
Brock also announced that COVID-19 testing is still being conducted at the Community Center on Harper Street, Snow Hill.
EMS UPDATE
Brock Kearney, director of Greene County Emergency Medical Services, updated the board on the transition to paramedic-level care, which it began offering on Feb. 1.
"We have seen some citizens really benefit from the paramedic-level care we are providing," Kearney said. "Everyone who dials 911 is receiving their first assessment by a paramedic provider."
He said the past two months have been a "training phase" and EMS now is ready to hire a manager and shift supervisor in full-time, permanent positions.
In other action, the board:
Approved a proclamation declaring the month of May 2022 Drug Court Month.
Approved a proclamation declaring April 4 — April 10 Public Health Week.
Appointed Landon Price as interim county finance officer.