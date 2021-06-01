A Greene County man evaded arrest in Greenville last week after jumping from a window when officers arrived to serve warrants for attempted murder.
The incident began early Thursday as officers with the Greenville Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office attempted to serve the warrant at an apartment on Wimbledon Drive.
Officers believe 23-year-old Ronald Latrell Sauls Jr. escaped through a window and ran. Officers were searching the area near Arlington Boulevard and Fire Tower Road through the morning.
Searchers included a Greenville K-9 unit and drone unit as well as deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. Nearby businesses were notified but nothing was locked down.
Sauls is wanted in Greene County for an attempted murder incident, the department reported. A camera at the apartment complex captured an image of him Thursday morning in bare feet, a dark ball cap and light blue shorts with no shirt.
Anyone who sees Sauls or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 329-4300. Callers may remain anonymous.
AYDEN
Shots fired
The Ayden Police Department is requesting community assistance in locating the occupants of a black Dodge Charger following a shots fired incident May 25 that led to an arrest.
Andre Shaquille Jones, who resides on Second Street, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and discharging a firearm in the city limits. The arrest was made after officers responded to the area of Pitt Street neat McKinnley Street for shots fired at approximately 6:46 p.m.
Officers were unable to locate any damage or injuries upon arrival on the scene. Officers did speak with many witnesses and were able to gather suspect information about the car they believe also was involved in the incident.
The incident forced players and spectators at a nearby softball game to evacuate the field temporarily.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 481-5844 or the EZ Call hotline at 746-2730. Callers to this line remain anonymous.
FARMVILLE
The Farmville Police Department released case reports with the following details and allegations:
- Trabian Demonte Norville, 27, of Farmville was taken into custody May 22 and charged with one felony count felony flee to elude, possession of stolen firearm and one misdemeanor count resisting public officer, simple possession of schedule VI narcotics, reckless driving to endanger, hit/run leaving the scene, misdemeanor speeding, and impeding traffic. He was placed under a $175,000 secured bond. His court date was May 24 in Pitt County.
- Brashona Katrice Artis, 24, of Farmville was arrested May 23 and charged with three misdemeanor counts assault with a deadly weapon. He was placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His court day is June 18 in Greenville.
- Tommie Earl Thompson III, 31, of Greenville was taken into custody May 24 and charged with one misdemeanor count drug equipment violations. He was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her court date is July 1 in Farmville.
- A resident of Horne Avenue reported a larceny May 22 after a shop vac was taken from under the porch. This case is active.
- A resident of Taylor’s Turn reported an assault on a female May 23 after a woman was hit in the face with a closed fist. This case is active.
- A resident of Page Hudson Drive reported a burglary/breaking and entering May 23. This case is active.
- An employee of CVS reported misdemeanor larceny May 25 after a customer walked out without paying for merchandise. This case is active.
- A resident of Perry Street reported destruction, damage, vandalism of property May 27 after a breaking and entering of vehicle. This case is active.
- A resident of Horne Avenue reported stolen electricity on May 23 after power was stolen from a neighbor’s outlet. This case is active.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released case reports with the following details and allegations:
- 200 block Buckingham Drive, Winterville, 10:21 a.m., May 29: vehicle tags valued at $100 stolen from vehicle at residence; case active.
- 5400 block Dilda Church Road, Fountain, 11:44 a.m., May 31: break in at storage box at residence; case active.
- 2400 block Doc Loftin Road, Ayden, 11:50 a.m., May 28: gun pointed at woman by spouse; case active.
- 3690 South Railroad St., Fountain, 9:21 p.m., May 25: trespassing reported at Dollar General; case active.
- 9000 block Stantonsburg Road, Walstonburg, 7:14 p.m., May 25: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.