SNOW HILL — The Greene County Board of Commissioners has voted to offer letters of support to internet companies pursuing a $1.3 million USDA Community Connect grant.
The decision came after hearing from internet providers Harvest Beam and InifnityLink Communications, whose representatives said they would use the money to expand services in Greene County.
Jack McNairy of Harvest Beam requested the letter because it would imnprove the company’s chance of achieving the grant.
The company is a start-up, with no customers, McNairy said. Its owners purchased CPR Spectrum.
With the grant, the company would be able to launch Phase One of its plan to bring internet service to residents in Greene, Pitt, Lenoir, Jones, Craven and Beaufort counties through a mobile broadband network, he said.
Harvest Beam would be able to secure three towers to be used for internet service in Greene County, with coverage being offered primarily to residents who already have access to internet services.
McNairy said that with time and more funding, Harvest Beam would be able to expand service to the outer edges of the county, which lack internet options.
Commissioners were in favor of granting the letter of support, which would require no funding or financial allocations.
“If we offer our citizens two solutions that's not a bad thing," said Chairman Bennie Heath. "I’m certainly not against InfinityLink but I am for options. If it works out we have two different options that fine. It is not going to cost the taxpayers any tax dollars to offer a letter of support like Pitt County has already done."
Commissioner Susan Blizzard agreed that if the service was reliable it could benefit the county and requested commissioners also grant a letter of support to InfinityLink Communications.
Commissioner Jerry Jones made a motion to award individual letters of support to InfinityLink and Harvest Beam and it was seconded by Commissioner James Shackleford. It passed with all in favor.
“I view this as an opportunity. I think it’s good for the citizens to have that choice I hope we get better success for our internet future than we’ve had before,” Heath said.
That view was not shared by some attending the meeting. Several residents spoke during the public comments section, including InfinityLink President and CEO Jeremy Rich.
Through grants received, InfinityLink is continuing to broaden its coverage area. With the Community Connect Grant, the company will be able to extend its coverage further into the 40 percent of homes and businesses it is currently unable to cover, Rich said.
“As the need for broadband has grown significantly, a lot of new companies have entered into the market space promising a quick fix of a wireless solution. Greene County should understand these quick fix solutions don’t work,” Rich said.
“In early 2000s, the Greene County Board of Commissioners partnered with Wavelength to build a wireless internet system and it failed wasting over a million tax payer dollars," he said.
Snow Hill resident Salvador Tinoco also expressed his concerns about the effectiveness of mobile broadband internet and offered his support for InfinttyLink since it has been responsive to concerns and has actively worked to extend services.
Tinoco requested that commissioners delay their vote, stating that the county could experience problems if it invests in the wrong equipment and service.
Resident Rhonda Miller also requested that the commissioners hold off on voting for another broadband company until they check on the repercussions of having another broadband company in the county.
The Community Connect Grant application was due on Wednesday, so the commissioners were unable to delay their vote.
In other news:
- Commissioners revisited their 2020 meeting schedule and ordinance regarding meeting times and location.
County Manager Kyle DeHaven the County adjusted the wording of the ordinance to allow for yearly changes to be made by commissioners upon approval of their yearly meeting schedule.
Blizzard felt by doing this, the Board would lack consistency and favored a set time and location for meetings.
Blizzard also expressed her opposition to having daytime meetings and suggested all meetings remain at 7 p.m. to allow for residents and citizens to come.
The 10 a.m meeting would better allow for county department heads and seniors unable to drive in the dark to attend, said County Manager Kyle DeHaven, adding neighboring counties have similar meeting arrangements with one morning meeting and one nightly meeting.
Commissioner Jerry Jones felt one morning and one nightly meeting was a good compromise.
Jones made a motion to approve the 2020 meeting schedule that allows for the first Monday meeting to be held at 10 a.m. and the third Monday meeting at 7 p.m. Meetings will be held at the Wellness Center until completion of the Armory.