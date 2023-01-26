SNOW HILL — Greene County officials offered a look at some of their goals for the year ahead during recent interviews with The Standard.

Greene County Manager Kyle DeHaven said the county plans to complete several ongoing projects and announce a few new ventures this year. He said hazard mitigation and public safety projects will be ongoing. Part of the hazard mitigation efforts includes snagging sections of the Contentnea Creek to remove any blockages and improve water flow.

Contact Ariyanna Smith at asmith@apgenc.com and 252-653-2368.