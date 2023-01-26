...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy
waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until noon EST today.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
SNOW HILL — Greene County officials offered a look at some of their goals for the year ahead during recent interviews with The Standard.
Greene County Manager Kyle DeHaven said the county plans to complete several ongoing projects and announce a few new ventures this year. He said hazard mitigation and public safety projects will be ongoing. Part of the hazard mitigation efforts includes snagging sections of the Contentnea Creek to remove any blockages and improve water flow.
“The creek snagging project clearing the area north of Sheppard Ferry Road to the old Snow Hill bridge is currently in progress and should be finishing very soon,” DeHaven said.
Another part of the hazard mitigation plan improvements includes installing flood gauges along the creek around the county. The gauges will be used to help the county improve its response in case of a flood.
“This will help us monitor the water elevation and let us know how we will be affected if there is a flood,” the manager said. The county is using a $50,000 Emergency and Disaster Response Reserve Grant from the state to fund the purchase and install the flood gauges.
DeHaven stated the county is also in the planning phase of constructing a third EMS facility in the eastern part of the county. “We’re trying to meet our citizens’ needs for emergency medical responses. Our call volume warrants a station in that area of the county.”
DeHaven said the county hopes to have construction complete by the end of 2023.
Lastly, DeHaven said the county is developing the property behind the operations center into a parking lot and staging area. “We’re utilizing a grant received from the state of North Carolina to create parking and improve the functionality of that space with response in mind.
“We will have a staging area where we can respond quickly in a time of need. We haven’t had a hurricane that has affected us badly in a few years, but that could change and we want to be ready.”
Snow Hill
The town of Snow Hill has two projects planned for the year, both fully grant-funded.
The first project will add a splash pad to the town’s recreation facilities utilizing $300,000 in State Capitol Infrastructure Funds and $300,000 in Parks and Recreation Trust Funds. Town manager Todd Whaley said the splash pad is projected to open later this year.
The second project is a $536,000 drinking water well rehabilitation project. “It will encompass the entire rehabilitation of all pumps, chlorine feed systems, building renovations, new casings, etc,” said Whaley. This project is funded through the American Rescue Plan COVID Relief and is scheduled to be completed in 2024.
“The town will continue to seek grant opportunities to continue growth in our downtown area and other infrastructure projects,” said Whaley.