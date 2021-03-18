SNOW HILL — Greene County commissioners tentatively approved a $537,400 contract with a Raleigh firm to upgrade the control system for the county water supply.
The contract with Custom Controls Unlimited will guide improvements to the 30-year-old supervisory control and data acquisition system, which is the “brain” of the county water system. It allows communication to occur between the booster pump stations, elevated storage tanks and personnel.
The system also allows for personnel to check water levels remotely and issues an alert when problems arise.
“It has become a source of maintenance problems as it has outlived its useful life,” Rich Moore of McDavid Associates, the county engineering firm said during Monday’s meeting.
The project is funded by a Division of Water Infrastructure State Drinking Water Reserve grant/loan, a 20-year zero-interest loan, and a $20,000 county allocation, $2,900 of which has to come from sales tax revenue. The financing also will cover non-construction costs not outlined in the contract.
County officials are recommending that the town of Snow Hill upgrade its control system as well, or it may experience difficulties communicating with the county system once the upgrade is complete.
“They run the risk of assisting assets not communicating with county and basically having to run the system by hand. That’s why we felt it important to allow them the opportunity to piggyback on the county,” Moore said, adding the town will review the information at its April 12 meeting.
The cost for the town’s upgrade is $92,350 with the quote being valid until the end of April, he added.
The county received two proposals for the project with Custom’s being the cheaper of the two.
“Custom Controls were substantially lower for the capital cost, but we had concerns. (The price was) based on their abilities to read proprietary software from the existing system. If they could not do that they would have to rewrite programming,” Moore said, adding he requested an estimate for full replacement costs.
The cost still came in lower, he added. Before work can begin, the state must approve of the contract with Custom Controls.
Commissioner Jerry Jones made to motion to tentatively award the contract to Custom Controls and it was seconded by James Shackleford.
Board appointments
The commissioners tabled a decision on the county’s policy for filling seats on advisory boards after Commissioner Susan Blizzard asked the board to consider terms and approval of appointees by members of individual commissions.
Blizzard said several long-serving board members expressed their desire to continue in their seats. She said commissioners should consider recommendation made by advisory board chairpersons.
Shackleford said boards have a hard time filling seats and worried about commissioners appointing members against the wishes of current members.
“When you have members on a board and they have board members that work good together, they’re like-minded, their thinking is in line with each other … Then you have new board members come up there, especially if they haven’t been recommended, it could turn a lot of things around. If a board recommends a person they have a good reason to doing it and I think we should honor that,” Shackleford said.
Heath advocated for less restrictive measures: “I think we need to have lenience to conduct business and act as we feel is best for the county,” Heath said.
Blizzard did recommend the policy include that boards present attendance records to the county commissioner’s chair.
Commissioner Derek Burress recommended a separate policy on required board updates because he felt it had nothing to do with appointment but rather board functionality.
In other business the commissioners:
- Approved an amendment to the county’s wastewater agreement policy with the town of Farmville. In the 40-year agreement, the county was allotted 300,000 gallons of day to be processed by Farmville treatment facilities. The county now has an opportunity to increase the amount by 23,500 gallons using funds from the Hedgfield CBDG project. This will come at no cost to the county and will allow for future growth. Farmville commissioners will review the agreement at their April 5 meeting.
- Heard Burress criticize the level of communication between the county staff and commissioners because he said the board was not notified of a letter received from the Local Government Commission and a meeting between the LGC and county staff. He also said that McDavid Associates is continuing to withhold information requested by commissioners. He also said new signage has been erected at the trash convenience sites, but more work needs to be done. Burress would also like to see signs in Spanish at the site.
- Heard from Snow Hill resident Tommy Hamilton who expressed his concerns regarding the board conduct. Hamilton also requested a copy of employment contracts for both DeHaven and economic developer Thomas Harrold.
- Heard a presentation for Sharon Harrison, director of the Greene County Senior Center. The program was once again certified as a Center of Excellence. Because of the certification, it will receive $15,000 in state allocations for the next five years. The center is also working slowly to reopen. The center plans to begin reopening on March 30, allowing van riders one day and self-transport drivers the next. As the trend in COVID-19 cases shifts downwards and as more are vaccinated, the center will return to normal, she said.
The center is also still operating several of its programs, including medical transport for non-Medicaid senior citizens needing to go to an appointment outside of the county. For more information on Senior Center services contact at 252-747-5436.