An electronic manufacturing corporation will invest a total of $5.4 million in Greene County and receive $330,000 in grants as part of an economic development agreement approved by the Greene County Board of Commissioners on Dec. 20.
Precision Graphics Inc. will receive $230,000 from the county and $100,000 from the town of Snow Hill in economic development grants. To receive the grant funds, the corporation must meet performance goals regarding job creation and capital investment.
Each year for the next decade, the company will be required to meet performance goals by Jan. 1. The county then will dispense grant funds by Sept. 30. The Snow Hill Board of Commissioners also agreed to the terms of the agreement on Dec. 20.
COVID safety
The commissioners encouraged citizens to take safety precautions to combat COVID-19.
Chairman Bennie Heath said, “We went from 56 active cases to 59 and now we’re at 91 and that's pretty significant.
"We’re still at 64 deaths in the county as a result of COVID," Heath said. "It is very serious — it is Christmas time people will be gathering and congregating more.”
In other business, the board:
- Heard an update from Brock Kearney on the county’s Paramedic Transition Plan. Greene County has obtained its state and federal DEA licensing which allows the paramedics to purchase higher-level controlled substance equipment which increases the level of care emergency medical workers can render. Kearney said equipment should be installed into the quick response vehicle the county purchased starting this week, so it can be put into service.
- The board accepted its 2022 meeting schedule. Bi-monthly meetings will be held at 312 SE Second Street in Snow Hill. The first meeting of the month will be held at 10 a.m. on the first Monday of the month and the second at 7 p.m. on the third Monday, unless otherwise noted.
- The cleaning proposal submitted by Red Coats Inc. was approved by the board.
- Grant Project Budget Ordinance Amendment was approved.
The board's next meeting will be Monday at 10 a.m.