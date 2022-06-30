SNOW HILL — Greene County has received a $50,000 State Emergency & Disaster Response Reserve Grant to assist in hazard mitigation efforts.
The funds will be used to purchase “at least one stream gauge and other equipment to assist the county in response and recovery,” County Manager Kyle DeHaven said.
The Greene County Board of Commissioners approved the resolution, adopting a grant project budget ordinance that says the county has been adversely affected by many hurricanes and storms and will use the grant for flood mitigation efforts and ancillary hazard mitigation.
The board unanimously approved the grant project budget ordinance at its June 20 meeting.
Water systems improvements
Greene County was awarded $1.3 million from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund for its 2018 Water Systems Improvement project.
Initially, half of the project was funded through a grant and the other half was funded through a loan. The county accepted $691,500 from the Division of Water Infrastructure State Revolving Fund and another $691,500 in ARPA funds making the project completely grant-funded.
The water improvement project involves transitioning from gas chlorine to liquid chlorine to disinfect county water systems.
Landfill scales
The board voted unanimously to replace the scales at the county landfill. DeHaven said the scales have been repaired numerous times over the past few years to keep them operational.
The county received a $93,500 quote from Charlotte Scale Co., and David Jones, public works director, told the board that the county would need the single pip, standard height guide rails option, which will cost an additional $4,900. American Rescue Plan funds will be used to purchase the replacement.
In other action at the board meeting:
Lou Anne Shackleford was appointed to the Greene County Public Library Board.
Members unanimously approved an investments policy presented by DeHaven, who said the policy would serve as a guide for investing the county’s reserve funds. It was recommended by the N.C. Local Government Commission
Members approved a proposal from Piedmont Service Group to replace the boiler at the county complex. DeHaven said funds were spent earlier in the year to repair the boiler, but the fix “did not have the lasting effect hoped for.” The board voted unanimously to approve a Piedmont quote for a new high-efficiency condensing boiler for $81,137.
Members tabled discussion of the Juneteenth holiday until the board’s next meeting.