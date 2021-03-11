RALEIGH — Thanks to $1.6 billion in funding approved by the General Assembly for North Carolina Public Schools, Greene County is eligible for up to $5.7 million in assistance as part of COVID-19 relief efforts.
The funding announcement was made by state Rep. John Bel, R-10 and state Sen. Don Davis, D-5.
“This funding is critical for Greene County Schools to help ensure they can safely reopen and address the needs of their students, teachers and staff,” Bell said. “I am pleased to work with Sen. Davis to be a strong advocate for the citizens of Greene County in the General Assembly. We will continue to work closely to make sure their concerns and needs are met.”
“I am proud to join Rep. Bell in announcing this funding for Greene County Schools,” Davis said. “These resources are critically important for helping our schools through the pandemic. I look forward to working with our federal, state, and local partners to assist them during this challenging time.”
Some authorized use of funding includes:
- School facility repairs and improvements to enable operation of schools to reduce risk of virus transmission and exposure to environmental health hazards.
- Purchasing educational technology (including hardware, software and connectivity) for students to aid in regular and substantive interaction between students and their classroom instructors (including low-income and disabled students), which may include assistive technology or adaptive equipment.
- Training and professional development for staff pertaining to sanitation and minimizing the spread of infectious diseases.
- Purchasing sanitation and cleaning supplies of school facilities.
- Addressing learning loss among students, including low-income students, children with disabilities, English learners, racial and ethnic minorities, students experiencing homelessness, and children and youth in foster care.
- Developing and implementing procedures and systems to improve preparedness and response efforts.
- Providing mental health services and supports.
- Planning and implementing summer learning and supplemental after school program activities, including providing classroom instruction or online learning during the summer months.
- Inspection, testing, maintenance, repair, replacement, and upgrade projects to improve the indoor air quality in school facilities, including mechanical and non-mechanical heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, filtering, purification and other air cleaning, fans, control systems, and window and door repair and replacement.