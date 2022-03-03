The superintendent of Greene County Schools announced his retirement at the Board of Education meeting on Monday.
Patrick C. Miller will step down from his position on June 30, according to a news release from the school system.
Miller has served as superintendent for the past 14 years and saw many major accomplishments during that time, the news release said.
Among his accomplishements:
- Increasing the district graduation rate from 62.1% in 2008-09 to more than 95% in 2018-19.
- Decreasing the district dropout rate from more than 6% in 2008 to less than 1% for the past several years.
- Maintaining in-person instruction for students in addition to providing Greene County Virtual Academy during the height of COVID-19 pandemic in the 2020-21 school year.
Throughout his career Miller has served on numerous boards of directors and committees.
- In 2017, he was elected chair of the North Carolina Professional Education Preparation and Standards Commission. He is still the chairman.
- Miller was being in
- ducted into the East Carolina University Educator’s Hall of Fame in October 2015.
- He received the inaugural Administrator of the Year Award from Conn-Selmer Education in June 2019.
- He was recognized by the UNC School of Education with the Alumni Achievement Award in October 2019.
- In 2020, he received the Raymond Sarbaugh Leadership Award from the NC Association of School Administrators.
Miller said in the news release, “I would like to thank the Greene County Board of Education for the trust they placed in me by hiring me and allowing me to lead Greene County Schools. I could not be more proud of what we have accomplished over the past 14 years.
“However, I am most proud of the team we have put in place and the collaborative way in which we have been able to work to improve the outcomes for our students,” Miller said. “This team is in a position to move Greene County Schools to the next level. I believe our greatest days are ahead of us but there is still much work to be done.
“I look forward to working with the Greene County Board of Education to ensure a smooth transition of leadership in the coming months,” he said.
In his retirement, Miller said he is looking forward to spending more time with his wife, Becky, and his three children, Paul, James and Mary Amantha.
Teacher bonuses
For Greene County teachers and instructional support staff, March is coming in less like a lion than a herd of bucks.
Instructors can expect bonuses in their next paycheck, thanks to the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. The federal spending bill allotted $1,187,068 in bonuses for certified teachers and instructional support staff, according to Greene’s chief financial officer Karen Stallings.
Stallings provided the Board of Education with an update on the bonuses during its Monday meeting. She said 242 Greene County employees each will receive an additional $3,757.64 with their next paycheck.
Miller said teachers and instructional support staff are scheduled to receive an additional $1,000 retention bonus installment on May 31.
“I’m very pleased to be able to offer that. Thank you to the General Assembly for sending that our way,” Miller said.
More school funding
Stallings also presented the board with amendments to the State Public School Fund, the Local Current Expense Fund and the Capital Outlay Fund. The amendments provide additional funding for textbooks and materials, the purchase of new school buses and a grant from the Department of Health and Human Services that will pay for four staff members and one nurse in the district.
Stallings said the amendments bring the state budget to $26,833,550, the local budget to $4,773,256 and the capital outlay fund to $1,450,441.
Miller asked the board to approve the amendments saying, “These are the good amendments where we are adding to the bottom line.”
Literacy materials
Assistant Superintendent Frank Creech presented the board with a recommendation for literacy materials for K-5 students. The recommendation comes from a 14-person committee consisting of teachers from each grade level who were tasked with reviewing sample materials from several publishers.
Thirteen of the committee members ranked the Benchmark Advance curriculum as their top choice. Creech said the materials were ranked based on recommendations from early childhood literacy experts, evidence-based research and alignment with the science of reading.
The cost of the Benchmark Advance materials for the next five years is quoted at $344,450.99.
There are 1,144 K-5 students in Greene County, Creech said, “assuming stable enrollment over the next five-year period, that cost will be $60.22 per student.”
The board approved the quote and will use Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds to make the purchase.
Other actions
- The board approved an overnight field trip request from the Greene Central High School FFA adviser Emily Hardy. Hardy is taking five students to compete in a state dairy judging competition on March 17-18 in Winston-Salem.
The board approved a project to replace sections of the Greene Central High School roof that were built in 1961. The project also includes replacing the roof of the six classroom addition between the science hall and the media center. The project has been approved by the Department of Public Construction and will be paid with federal COVID relief dollars.
The board will hold its next meeting on March 28 at 6 p.m.