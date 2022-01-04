Greene County is seeking nominations for the 2022 Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards.
Awards are given in a variety of categories for volunteer efforts in areas that serve veteran and military personnel, youth, seniors, disaster assistance, animals, cultural efforts, the environment, historically marginalized populations, health and human services and lifetime achievement.
Special volunteer types include youth, senior, family, group/team, perseverance in volunteerism, Latino, faith-based entity, corporate/business, national service and director of volunteers (paid position).
The awards program, created by the Office of the Governor in 1979, recognizes North Carolina’s most dedicated volunteers. Through the years, the award has been bestowed on thousands of North Carolinians who have shown concern and compassion for their neighbors by volunteering in their local community.
Each county selects up to 10 individuals, businesses, groups/teams and one paid Director of Volunteers to be recognized for their outstanding contributions to their communities.
One of the nominees will be nominated for the Governor’s Medallion Award for Volunteer Service, which is awarded to the top 20 volunteers in the state. A local committee evaluates the nominations.
Full details on each award category is available on nomination forms. Forms are available on the NC Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service website at www.volunteernc.org under the “Volunteer Awards” tab.
The online form, which is on volunteernc.org, is simple and easy to use. Nominators can fill out the form online then the commission will send the forms to the award coordinator for their respective county.
To request a paper copy of the nomination form, call or email Sharon Harrison at the Greene County Senior Center at 252-747-5436 and sharon.harrison@greenecountync.gov.
Please note that paper forms must be typed. Handwritten forms will not be accepted. If you use the online, you will not need to submit a paper application.
The application has information on eligibility, submission requirements and award selection. Read the sections carefully. Tips for writing an effective award nomination are found on the website along with the online form, and will be made available to individuals requesting a paper copy of the form.
For more information contact Harrison. The deadline to submit nominations is Jan. 24.