...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 expected.
* WHERE...All of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
SNOW HILL — The 2022 Neuse River Senior Games medalists were recognized at the June 27 Greene County Board of Commissioners meeting.
Senior Center Director Sharon Harris presented the results to the board stating that 18 of the county’s participants earned 49 medals at the competition.
Standouts Susan McCullen, Clarence Moore and Kelly Smith earned seven gold medals in track and field events, horseshoes, softball and football throwing. Alice Barfield and Lemon Edwards earned five medals and Gwen Johnson and Mary Sheppard earned another four medals each. Dorthy and Sharon Harrison represented the county in Silver Arts, medaling in Machine Quilting and Digital Photography respectively.
“In the regional games, we are competing against five other counties. When these participants receive medals, they have had some good competition to get there and that makes them ready for state finals,” Harrison said. All of the county’s participants qualified for the North Carolina Senior Games State Finals in the fall.
Leave clarification
County Manager Kyle DeHaven, County Attorney Gay Stanley and board members discussed the proposed floating holiday for county employees that was approved at the June 20 meeting.
DeHaven clarified that the proposal was based on Executive Order 262 issued by Gov. Roy Cooper which made “state employees eligible for eight hours of paid personal observance leave for any single day of personal significance, such as days of cultural and religious importance.”
County employees will still have the eight hours agreed upon to use for personal observance, but they must be used before Dec. 31. “If it is not used, it is lost,” DeHaven said.
Order 626 also said the state “encourages residents to observe Juneteenth as an opportunity to reflect, rejoice, and plan for a brighter future as we continue to address racial injustices in our society.”
The board will hold its next meeting at 7 p.m. on July 18, at the Greene County Operations Center, 312 S.E. Second St., Snow Hill.