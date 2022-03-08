Greene Central junior Sidney Ramsey coordinated the Read Across America project at Greene Elementary School for the RAM Book Club and National Honor Society. She read fan-favorite "Pete that Cat and His Magic Sunglasses" by Kimberly and James Dean and dressed like Pet the Cat.
Greene Central High School National Honor Society and RAM Club members dressed as characters from their favorite books during a visit to read to elementary students last week.
Students from Greene Central High School visited West Greene Elementary to celebrate Read Across America Day to continue an annual tradition of reading to students there.
The High School’s RAM Book Club, the National Honor Society, and their adviser, Jill Whitson, visited West Greene on March 2, established as Read Across America Day by the National Education Association in 1998 on the birthday of beloved children’s book author Dr. Seuss.
Greene Central Freshman Shayna Cox in 2018 came up with a plan for the RAM Book Club students to dress up as their favorite book characters and entertain the elementary students with fun stories, and the tradition continued this month.
“Mrs. Whitson has partnered with us to bring the high school students to West Greene to celebrate Read Across America for many years," West Greene Elementary School Librarian Tina Rorer said. "Last year (during the pandemic) her students made videos for our students to enjoy. We were so grateful to have them back in the school this year! Our students were so excited! We can’t wait until next year!”
The high schoolers arrived at the school early to build excitement by greeting the younger students as they got off the buses. Then they split into groups, some went into classrooms and some stayed in the library to read to Rorer’s classes. Rorer was so impressed with the skill the high school students had in reading the stories with animation and excitement, she told Whitson that they were welcome to come read to the kids anytime!
Student leader and coordinator of the trip Sidney Ramsey said sharing Read Across America Day with the West Greene students "is always a great reminder of the imagination and creativity we are capable of and reminds us of what it feels like to be a child again. I dressed up as a popular children’s book character, Pete the Cat, and was so delighted with how the kids love Pete and we could enjoy his book together.”
Several of the Spanish-speaking high school students read to the Los Puentes classes in Spanish, too. The kids loved interacting in Spanish with each other, Whitson said.
This was a fun Community Service Project for the Greene Central students and plans are already underway for next year’s trip to West Greene Elementary, she said.