SNOW HILL — The Greene County Summer Recovery and Enrichment program will launch June 14, helping students in grades kindergarten through 12th recover missed learning opportunities due to COVID-19.
In March, chief academic officer Frank Creech reported to the Greene County Board of Education, that students entering the 2020-21 school year on average were three to five months behind in mathematics and one-and-a-half months behind in reading.
With projected school closures due to COVID-19, students could lose an additional five to 12 months of learning by the end of June, based on national data, Creech said.
Creech also said that in March, 16% to 50% of Greene County School students in grades kindergarten through 12 were not meeting grade-level expectations.
The summer program was required by N.C. House Bill 82 and designed to combat learning losses and assist students needing additional help, he said.
The program is voluntary.
“Students are prioritized for this, based upon areas they may need more support,” Creech said, adding special consideration is being granted to students at risk.
These students include those facing academic failure who are not progressing toward grade promotion and graduation.
The program will provide 150 hours of in-person learning from June 14 through July 29.
Students will attend the program Monday through Thursday and will be given the week of July 5 off.
Each day, students will receive six hours and 15 minutes of in-person instruction with kindergarten through eight grade prioritizing reading, math and science. Enrichment classes such as music, art, sports and STEM also will be included.
“We’re really trying to bring a fun, camp-type experience to this program,” Creech said.
At the high school level, an emphasis will be placed on courses with End-of-Course test and areas needed for students to meet graduation requirement.
The program will allow for kindergartners at risk of failing an opportunity to be promoted to first grade, while students in first through eighth grade will have a chance to have their performance reviewed by principals to determine if they can move forward.
Greene County Schools is working to contact parents about the program and recruit teachers, assistant teachers and bus drivers.
Teachers choosing to participate in the program will be offered $35 an hour.
“For many of our teachers this is a little bit more than their daily rate, so there is a bit of an incentive there,” Creech said.
National Board Certified teachers and those who have previously received growth performance for third through fifth grades in reading and grades fourth through eighth in math will be granted a $1,200 bonus.
Teachers will also receive a $150 bonus for each student transitioning from below-grade-level to proficient in reading, Creech said.
Teacher assistants and bus drivers will receive $20 per hour.