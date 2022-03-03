For Greene County teachers and instructional support staff, March is coming in less like a lion than a herd of bucks.
Instructors can expect bonuses in their next paycheck, thanks to the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. The federal spending bill allotted $1,187,068 in bonuses for certified teachers and instructional support staff, according to Greene's chief financial officer Karen Stallings.
Stallings provided the Greene County Board of Education with an update on the bonuses during its regular meeting on Monday. She said 242 Greene County employees will receive an additional $3,757.64 with their next paycheck.
Superintendent Patrick Miller said teachers and instructional support staff are scheduled to receive an additional $1,000 retention bonus installment on May 31.
“I’m very pleased to be able to offer that. Thank you to the General Assembly for sending that our way,” Miller said.
More school funding
Stallings also presented the board with amendments to the State Public School Fund, the Local Current Expense Fund and the Capital Outlay Fund. The amendments provide additional funding for textbooks and materials, the purchase of new school buses and a grant from the Department of Health and Human Services that will pay for four staff members and one nurse in the district.
Stallings stated the amendments bring the state budget to $26,833,550, the local budget to $4,773,256 and the capital outlay fund to $1,450,441.
Miller asked the board to approve the amendments saying, “These are the good amendments where we are adding to the bottom line.”
Literacy materials
Frank Creech presented the board with a recommendation for literacy materials for K-5 students. The recommendation comes from a 14-person committee consisting of teachers from each grade level who were tasked with reviewing sample materials from several publishers.
Thirteen of the committee members ranked the Benchmark Advance curriculum as their top choice. Creech said the materials were ranked based on recommendations from early childhood literacy experts, evidence-based research and alignment with the science of reading.
The cost of the Benchmark Advance materials for the next five years is quoted at $344,450.99.
There are currently 1,144 K-5 students in Greene County, Creech stated, “assuming stable enrollment over the next five-year period, that cost will be $60.22 per student.
"This is an appropriate expenditure of funds that will ensure students and teachers have these resources through 2027," he said.
The board approved the quote and will use Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds to make the purchase.
Other actions
- The board approved an overnight field trip request from the Greene Central High School FFA advisor Emily Hardy. Hardy is taking five students to compete in a state dairy judging competition on March 17-18 in Winston-Salem.
- The board approved a project to replace sections of the Greene Central High School roof that were built in 1961. The project also includes replacing the roof of the six classroom addition between the science hall and the media center. The project has been approved by the Department of Public Construction and will be paid with federal COVID relief dollars.
The board will hold its next meeting on March 28 at 6 p.m.