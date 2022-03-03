SNOW HILL — Now that all of Greene County’s major emergency response functions are finally housed under one roof, a grand opening was scheduled for this week to celebrate the newly renovated operations center at 312 S.E. Second St., Snow Hill.
County Manager Kyle DeHaven said Greene’s Emergency 911 (E911) Communication and Dispatch Center, Greene County Emergency Services, the transportation department and the Veterans Service offices all are located inside of the operations center.
The Greene County Board of Commissioners also meets at the facility.
The building was a National Guard Armory before undergoing renovations to meet the needs of the emergency service departments.
The Veterans Service office previously was located in the manager’s office complex.
Veteran Services officer Ray Holloman said the new location is “a great fit for us.
“The new operations center is the old National Guard armory, so we’re moving into a building that was militarily-related, which I think is a good move,” he said. “It’s a nice location.”
Holloman says the building grants the veterans office better visibility.
“We’ve got a bigger, nicer space and there is a sign out front so it’s easy for people to find us,” he said.
A committee of department heads met to decide which services would be housed in the operations center. DeHaven says he tasked the committee with identifying similar departments that would compliment each other.
“The departments in that building are the result of the decision of that group,” DeHaven said.
Greene County received more than $1.8 million in grant funding to complete the renovation. The Golden LEAF Foundation, a nonprofit helping to increase economic opportunities and rural North Carolina communities, and the 911 Fund both provided grants to support the new center.
DeHaven said, “We are excited for the abilities it has when we need to utilize them.”