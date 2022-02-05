SNOW HILL — Greene County officials capped off a year and half of work on Tuesday when its first responders began providing paramedic level emergency medical service across the county.
Upgrades finalized by Greene County Emergency Services mean ambulance crews will provide advanced life support for residents in need, including cardiac medications, pain management and advanced airway management, the county announced.
As a result, paramedics bring more advanced care to patients at the scene and in the ambulance during transport, the announcement said.
“We are excited to be able to provide the highest level of pre-hospital care to the citizens of Greene County,” said Brock Kearney, Greene County Emergency Services director.
“This would not have been possible without the commitment of our EMS staff. Each and every one of our employees stepped up during the past 18 months to make this possible, and I could not be more proud of a group of individuals.
“I would also like to thank the leadership of Greene County for making this a priority and providing the resources and funds needed to make this transition.”
County government officials in 2020 began an initiative to increase the number of responders, pay them better and train them at the paramedic level. The effort moved in stages.
In May, the service began operating at the Advanced EMT level, with three ambulances and 18 full-time shift employees working 24-hour rotating shifts.
In September, the county increased salary of part-time EMS workers and funded three new positions and a new ambulance.
Greene County Emergency Services now operates three 24/7 ambulances and one quick response vehicle with more than 20 certified employees.
“It’s a great day for the citizens of Greene County,” said Jeremy Anderson, Greene County Emergency Services EMS manager. “With no in-county hospital, paramedic has been long overdue for this area and will make a difference in patient outcomes. Our county leadership has provided tremendous support and the financial resources to do this the right way.
“While this seems to have been a long process, it is just the beginning of the transformation to make Greene County the leader in pre-hospital emergency medical care,” Anderson said.
The county also has partnered with East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine to provide medical oversight and a medical director for the upgraded EMS service.
“We are very proud of the effort of the EMS Department to reach paramedic level service. The citizens of Greene County will certainly benefit from this improvement to the paramedic service,” County Manager Kyle DeHaven said.
“We have recognized the need for the increased Paramedic EMS services in the county, and I am very glad we are seeing come to fruition at this time,” said Bennie Heath, chairman of the county Board of Commissioners.