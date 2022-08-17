SNOW HILL — The Greene County Elections Office has a new director on board to fill the post vacated when Trey Cash left to lead the county’s economic development office.

The Board of Elections last week welcomed Josh Jones as the new elections director. Jones is a native of Greene County and was raised in the Ormondsville area, which he still calls home. He and his wife and their two young sons are members of Covenant Church in Winterville, he said on Tuesday.

