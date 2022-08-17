SNOW HILL — The Greene County Elections Office has a new director on board to fill the post vacated when Trey Cash left to lead the county’s economic development office.
The Board of Elections last week welcomed Josh Jones as the new elections director. Jones is a native of Greene County and was raised in the Ormondsville area, which he still calls home. He and his wife and their two young sons are members of Covenant Church in Winterville, he said on Tuesday.
Jones graduated from Greene Central High School in 2005 and East Carolina University in 2010. After college, he worked with Wells Fargo Auto, which was located in Winterville at that time, for several years.
In 2019, he took a job at the Lenoir Youth Development Center in Kinston, where he was a direct care staff member working with at-risk youth. He took on an administrative role within the facility in 2020, he said.
“I have always wanted to work in or for Greene County, so when I saw the opportunity to be the elections director I jumped at the opportunity,” he said. “I look forward to serving the citizens of Greene County for years to come. We have a great board in place, so I look forward to learning from each member as I take on this important role.”
Cash has been named vice president for the N.C. Global Transpark Economic Development Region and new director of Greene County Economic Development.