The Greene County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people suspect of cheating people who paid for building materials, the agency reported.
Investigators determined that Richard Moore, 52, and Kimberly Matthews, 45, both of Kinston, were running ads on social media promising to provide building materials to people who responded, a news release said. After they collected money, however, the materials were not delivered as promised.
Greene County investigators received information on the whereabouts of the two suspects and by coordinating with Lenoir deputies were able to stop the suspects in a traffic stop.
Both were charged by the Greene County office for obtaining property by false pretenses and conspiracy to commit obtaining oroperty by false pretenses.
Moore was served in Lenoir County with the Greene County charges along with outstanding Lenoir County charges and fraud charges from other counties. Matthews was transported to Greene County and served there.
Donation box stolen
Authorities are asking for help identifying three suspects they say stole a Children’s Miracle Network donation box from a gas station on Old Tar Road.
A news release from the Winterville Police Department said that between 8:27-8:35 p.m. Sunday the donation box was taken from the Speedway at 4985 Old Tar Road. The suspects were caught on video and also took four 24 pack cases of Modelo beer, the release said.
The department provided still photographs of the suspects and a narrative. It said one of the suspects, wearing a blue jacket, distracted the cashier while another suspect, described as bald, took two cases of beer to a vehicle, described in the release as a dark in color passenger car that appeared to have four doors. The suspect then returned to take two more cases.
The release said while the man stole beer, a third suspect wearing glasses approached the person distracting the cashier. His alleged co-conspirator handed him a credit card at which point they stood at the opposite register and pretended to wait for service. The suspect then took the donation box which was on top of the register and placed it it under his shirt, left and did not return.
The suspect distracting the cashier left the store, and the three drove the car from the Speedway’s parking lot.
Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Winterville police at 756-1105 or Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 758-7777.
Boyfriend hit with car
A Farmville woman has been arrested by Pitt County authorities on charges she hit her boyfriend with a car, hospitalizing him, on Saturday morning.
An incident report from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at 7:33 a.m. in the 2900 block of N.C. 43 North, a stretch of highway west of Greenville, past B’s Barbecue and approaching the exit to U.S. 264.
Details regarding motive were unavailable, but the victim, a 30-year-old male, suffered apparent broken bones an incident report said. The sheriff’s office said he was transported to the hospital and his current status is unknown.
The suspect, Roneisha Monyae Knight, 27, of 3252 N. Pine View Lane, Farmville, was arrested and charged with a count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. She was jailed at the Pitt County Detention Center without bond, pending her first court appearance.
Pitt County
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
5600 block W.W. Gaskins Road, Ayden, 12:31 p.m. Jan. 27: identity theft reported after suspect used victim’s information to purchase a lawn mower in Durham; case active.
1900 block Rock Road, Grifton, 7:15 p.m. Jan. 29: hunting rifle valued at $500 stolen from residence; case active.
3800 block Goldsboro Run, Farmville, 8:30-8:34 a.m. Jan. 28: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.