The Greene County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people suspect of cheating people who paid for building materials, the agency reported.

Investigators determined that Richard Moore, 52, and Kimberly Matthews, 45, both of Kinston, were running ads on social media promising to provide building materials to people who responded, a news release said. After they collected money, however, the materials were not delivered as promised.

Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and (252)-329-9566.