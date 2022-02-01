Greene Early College accepting applications now The Standard Feb 1, 2022 59 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Greene Early College is gearing up for the process of welcoming in its next freshman class.GEC currently has 163 students and looks to bring in about 40 students each year. To be considered for the school, students must reside in Greene County and be a rising ninth-grader.“We’re looking for hard-working students that are good people,” said principal Rodney McNeill.GEC students have the opportunity to go to college in the ninth-grade and graduate with an associate’s degree, along with their high school diploma, in four or five years at no cost to families.“It’s a great way to save time, money, and get a jump on your future,” McNeill said.For more information about GEC and the student application process, the school can be reached by email at gechsadmissions@gmail.com.The application can be accessed online at bit.ly/gecapplication2022. Priority will be given to students who complete their application by Feb. 6.Please see the Greene Early College website for more information. Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition The Standard To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesHappenings: Events, activities and current eventsPitt school employees to receive nearly $7 million in bonus pay this monthLooking Back ... The Last 100 YearsDENSO to shut down next January, layoffs expected in July-AugustPitt school board responds to books challenge with parental notification policyExpert panel discusses how to stop human trafficking in NCProposed schools' open enrollment list unchanged; most of Conley district excludedPitt officials eye $13 million in capital spending, increase in cost for law enforcement buildingPCC to resume truck driver training this monthGreene audit shows strong revenues but points out problem areas ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.