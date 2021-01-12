Greene Early College is gearing up for the process of welcoming in its next freshman class.
GEC currently has 150 students and looks to bring in about new 40 students each year. To be considered for the school, students must reside in Greene County and be a rising ninth-grader.
“We’re looking for hard-working students that are good people,” principal Rodney McNeill said.
GEC students have the opportunity to go to college in the ninth-grade and graduate with an associate’s degree, along with their high school diploma, in four or five years at no cost to families.
“It’s a great way to save time, money, and get a jump on your future,” McNeill said.
For more information about Greene Early College and the student application process, the school can be reached by email at gechsadmissions@gmail.com.
The application period is open now and can be accessed online at bit.ly/gecapplication21. Priority will be given to students who complete their application by Jan. 29.
There will an informational meetings held for prospective families via zoom at 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 21.
See the Greene Early College website, https://gcsedu.org/GEC, for more information.