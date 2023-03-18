...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT SUNDAY NIGHT TO 9 AM
EDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.
* WHERE...Martin, Pitt, Washington, Greene, Beaufort, Duplin,
Lenoir, Jones, Northern Craven and Inland Onslow Counties.
* WHEN...From midnight Sunday night to 9 AM EDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Greene Early College students, above, have been cleaning up Middle School Road outside Snow Hill quarterly for 11 years.
Donning reflective orange vests, pulling on plastic gloves and arming themselves with large trash bags and a lot of determination, 37 Greene Early College students and four staff members attacked the litter and trash along the 1.2 mile stretch of Middle School Road on Feb. 17.
When school is in session, more than 1,200 students, staff and parents travel this road to the middle and intermediate school each day. The cleanup initiative led by English teacher Natasha Martin, started 11 years ago to comb this road four times a year.
As a part of the North Carolina Adopt-A-Highway, GEC remains committed to a contractual agreement signed with the Department of Transportation in 2012. As always is the case, students are amazed at the amount of trash and litter thrown along the road and in the ditches. However, during this cleanup, junior Emma Roberson (see picture) found some cash in the trash.