Donning reflective orange vests, pulling on plastic gloves and arming themselves with large trash bags and a lot of determination, 37 Greene Early College students and four staff members attacked the litter and trash along the 1.2 mile stretch of Middle School Road on Feb. 17.

When school is in session, more than 1,200 students, staff and parents travel this road to the middle and intermediate school each day. The cleanup initiative led by English teacher Natasha Martin, started 11 years ago to comb this road four times a year.

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.