...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Portions of the Alligator, Neuse, Bay, Pamlico, and
Pungo Rivers, and the Albemarle, Croatan, Roanoke and Pamlico
Sounds.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Spotlighted students with Superintendent Frank Creech are top, from left, Anamari Zuniga and Sawyer Wurdock, and bottom, from left, Nidia Acevedo, Jacinta Blow and Wyatt Grantham.
The Greene County Board of Education at its October meeting recognized five Greene Early College students, nominated by GEC staff, for leadership, citizenship, academic achievements and innovative initiatives during the board’s monthly spotlight. Students’ unique attributes were shared with the board. Also, each student was presented with a certificate by Superintendent Frank Creech.
Senior Anamari Zuniga will complete her five-year plan within four years, receiving her high school diploma and Lenoir Community College Associate Degree Spring 2023. She has excelled in her studies as she was inducted into Phi Theta Kappa fall 2021. Being the only academic honor society for junior colleges, a student must have a 3.5 GPA on his/her college work. In addition, she has accumulated over 100 hours of community service thus far. She always participates in the school’s Adopt-A-Highway clean-up each year, is a member of the GEC yearbook staff, and served as GEC’s team captain in the October “Rise Against Hunger” event.
Sawyer Wurdock, a senior, completed his Eagle Scout requirements this year. He serves his community by volunteering in the Snow Hill Fire Department. Sawyer is very important to his school community as he quickly volunteers to ready the school for the next day if custodian staff is out for a day.
Jacinta Blow, a GEC super senior, has used her passion for the game of basketball to give back. After leaving middle school and playing basketball while there, Jacinta has dedicated herself to the Greene Middle School girls’ basketball program. Jacinta has devoted 180 after-school hours to assist the program. Coached by Tonya Hooks, Jacinta assists with after-school practice sessions and games. When asked exactly how she helped the coach and team, Jacinta said, “Anything from running a drill to statistician responsibilities.” Taking her commitment seriously, Jacinta attends all games, again, ready to do whatever is needed by the team. Coach Hooks said, “She has been very dedicated and serves as a positive role model for our middle school team. The middle school girls love to have her around. As her former coach, I have enjoyed seeing her grow and blossom.”
Senior Wyatt Grantham also will complete his five-year plan within four years, receiving his high school diploma and LCC associate’s degree in spring of 2023. He is in the process of completing his Eagle Scout requirements. Excelling in his academics, Wyatt was inducted into Phi Theta Kappa 2020. Completing 105 community service thus far, he has served on the prom committee, a member of SGA, a Student Ambassador for the school, a mentor for freshmen students, and volunteers with the Adopt-A-Highway program.
Super senior Nidia Acevedo has excelled in her academics and is a member of Phi Theta Kappa and the Beta club. She has also availed herself to explore other areas of training. She has earned certificates in Lenoir Community College computer-integrated machining programs and Nursing Aide I. She is currently working on attaining her Medical Assisting Certificate this year. Nidia is a member of SGA, HOSA and Cougar Care Club. She is a Student Ambassador. Nidia has also participated in teen Court and Adopt-A-Highway cleanup. She reaches out to the other county schools by willingly serving as a translator at parent events throughout the year. Presently, she is volunteering at Kitty Atkins Hospice Center in Goldsboro.