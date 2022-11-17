gec students

Spotlighted students with Superintendent Frank Creech are top, from left, Anamari Zuniga and Sawyer Wurdock, and bottom, from left, Nidia Acevedo, Jacinta Blow and Wyatt Grantham.

 Contributed Photo

The Greene County Board of Education at its October meeting recognized five Greene Early College students, nominated by GEC staff, for leadership, citizenship, academic achievements and innovative initiatives during the board’s monthly spotlight. Students’ unique attributes were shared with the board. Also, each student was presented with a certificate by Superintendent Frank Creech.

Senior Anamari Zuniga will complete her five-year plan within four years, receiving her high school diploma and Lenoir Community College Associate Degree Spring 2023. She has excelled in her studies as she was inducted into Phi Theta Kappa fall 2021. Being the only academic honor society for junior colleges, a student must have a 3.5 GPA on his/her college work. In addition, she has accumulated over 100 hours of community service thus far. She always participates in the school’s Adopt-A-Highway clean-up each year, is a member of the GEC yearbook staff, and served as GEC’s team captain in the October “Rise Against Hunger” event.

