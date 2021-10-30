The Greene County Board of Education voted to make Nov. 12 a “wellness day” for students and staff at Greene County Schools and Greene Early College High School.
The day off follows the Veterans Day holiday already in place echoes moves by neighboring systems to give students and staff what board members called a “much needed” break from navigating school work and the pandemic, which included long summer sessions.
“Many of the surrounding districts are doing this, Pitt and Wayne have already voted on it, as have Beaufort, Craven, and some others,” Superintendent Patrick Miller said at the board's Oct. 25 meeting.
“Staff and students have gone to school almost nonstop since last year and over the summer, so I think that this will be an appropriate gesture from the board in recognition of the work of the staff.”
In order to make up the day, an additional teacher-only day will be added at the end of the school year, making the final staff day June 9 instead of June 8.
StrongSchools, masks
The StrongSchools Public Health Tool Kit, which includes the continued requirement of face coverings in schools, was approved by the board again. This will be revisited at the Nov. 22 meeting.
Between the board's last meeting on Sept. 27 and their Monday meeting, there have been 48 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students and staff, staff reported. This places Greene County within the CDC’s “high community spread” category.
Current mask mandates will stay in place until the StrongSchools Public Health Tool Kit is lifted.
School Improvement Plan
Principals made presentations to the board addressing improvements ongoing within their respective schools, as well as strategies that are being employed to meet goals and benchmarks, many of which come from NCStar.
“Greene County Schools uses NCStar, which is the web-based tool that assists all North Carolina public schools in charting improvement,” Assistant Superintendent Frank Creech said.
NCStar uses research-based indicators of school effectiveness, and helps schools identify and address individual areas that need improvement.
The board approved improvement plans from Principal Emery Smith for Snow Hill Primary, Principal Phil Cook for West Greene Elementary, Principal Jada Mumford for Greene County Intermediate School, Principal Diane Blackman for Greene County Middle School, Principal Patrick Greene for Greene Central High School, and Principal Rodney McNeill for Greene Early College High School.
Students recognized
Five Greene Early College students, junior Cara Walker, senior Colin Corbitt, Lorianne Stox, Maudia Harris and super senior Jesse Valdez were awarded the GCS student spotlight award at the meeting by Assistant Superintendent Creech.
“The student spotlight award is presented to students at school board meetings for students’ notable achievements in leadership, citizenship, academics and innovation,” Creech said.
Additionally, a number of school system staff were recognized. Superintendent Miller recognized Nelson Jenkins as the employee of the month from the county’s child nutrition department, and Desi Warren as the employee of the month from the transportation department.
Executive Director of Human Resources Raymond Smith also gave recognition to excellent school system administrators. Principal of the year was awarded to Patrick Green, and assistant principal of the year was awarded to both elementary assistant principal Taylor Moye, and secondary assistant principal Yovanda Marie Willis.
Smith also recognized a teacher’s assistant of the year. This acknowledgment was awarded to McKaleigh Cruz.
Greene Early College sports
Jacinta Blow, a student at Greene Early College, came before the board for the third time to ask that Greene Early College students be given allowed to participate in sports at Greene Central High School.
“In high school coaches are the ultimate mentors,” Blow said. “The relationship between a coach and an athlete helps us to develop as a person in the community on a local and global scale.”
There was no decision by the board on this matter.