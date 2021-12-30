Greene County Schools coped with the pandemic and managed to make strides in 2021, returning to full in-person classes in August after a year of modified learning.
At the start of the 2020-21 school year, 60 percent of students had returned to the classroom with a week on campus and a week of virtual learning. Another 300 students returned in January after the semester break.
The system provided resources and equipment including nearly 400 hot spot devices to help families with remote learning, Chief Academic Officer Frank Creech said. Despite this, learning loss occurred at the county level, he said. “Most of our students are not learning at the same rate they did before COVID-19.”
A robust summer school program was planned and work continued to return students to school full time. By April 13, with the number of virus cases dropping and more people receiving a vaccine, more than three quarters of students returned to full time face-to-face instruction.
Superintendent Patrick Miller said the majority of Greene County’s staff who chose to receive the vaccine had been given their first dose. “The schools have done a really good job adhering to safety protocols. As a result, infections have diminished significantly,” Miller said.
The system operated for the remainder of the school year under state guidelines that required masks but allowed minimal distancing for kindergarten through fifth-grade students and moderate social distancing in grades six through 12, Miller said.
Celebrating their accomplishments during unprecedented times, 18 graduates of Greene Early College High School and 190 Greene Central High School seniors turned their tassels in May.
The return to the Ram’s football field one last time May 29 was “a sign of normalcy” for the seniors who had to face the challenges of virtual learning and quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We held our graduation in person last year, but we waited until August, and that caused some students to opt-out,” said principal Patrick Greene. “Being able to hold it at the traditional time this year is another sign of moving back to normalcy. I’m happy that our seniors and their families get to celebrate their achievements.”
Despite the pandemic challenges, the 2021 graduating class garnered $1,232,444 in scholarships and awards. “Within that amount are some very generous awards that have made the hard work of our seniors worthwhile. We are so grateful to the community that supports our students and their continued success,” Greene said.
When the students and staff returned to school in August, a mask requirement was the most obvious reminder of the pandemic, and school officials reported marginal improvements across grade levels in mathematics and reading test scores following the county’s first Summer Learning Enrichment program.
A resurgence in the pandemic brought on by the delta variant challenged the system to maintain in-person learning for much of the fall but staff and students persevered. In December the Greene County Board of Education voted unanimously to make masks optional starting in January.