SNOW HILL — Members of Greene County Board of Education heard updates on the county’s Beginning Teacher and STEM-Corps programs at their Jan. 25 meeting.
Greene County Schools has partnered with the STEM-Corps, providing $6,000 in funding to help bring STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and scholarship opportunities to the district.
STEM-Corp is part of the AmeriCorp program, working in partnership with East Carolina University School of Education. The program is available to Greene County seniors, recruiting three from Greene County Early College and seven from Greene Central High School.
As part of the program, students receive a monthly stipend and serve as tutors in both math and science classes. After completing the required hours of service, students receive a scholarship.
Nichelle Shuck, director with STEM-Corp East, discussed what the board’s investment means to students.
“You have invested about $6,000 to have 10 seniors serve in the community,” Shuck said. “That translates into over 4,000 hours or service and professional development for those 10 students. It equates to $25,500 in living allowances.”
The program also has resulted in $16,380 in scholarships for Greene County seniors, Shuck said.
“This is a great opportunity to invest in your seniors and invest in your youth. We’re supper excited to work with this group,” Shuck said.
Beginning teachers
The board also heard updates on the county’s Beginning Teacher Program, which provides support for teachers in their first, second and third year of teaching.
“It is a perfect example of teacher recruitment and retention, as many choose to stay in Greene County,” said Raymond Smith, executive director of human resources.
Greene County has 15 teachers in their first and second years and 13 in their third year.
“At the end of third year, if they have completed all coursework and all testing requirements, they convert to a continuing professional license,” Smith said.
The new teacher program has continued to grow since it was implemented, Smith said.
An audit on the program is conducted every five years by the State Board of Education, Smith said. It consists of examinations of program files, interviews with leadership and program administrators and surveys of beginning teachers and mentors.
Greene County received a clean audit with no areas of concern, he said.