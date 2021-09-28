Greene County Schools have seen marginal improvements across grade levels in mathematics and reading test scores following the county’s first Summer Learning Enrichment program.
The program took place over a six-week period from June 14 to July 29. It provided 150 hours of instruction to 728 students ranging from kindergarten to eighth grade, and 483 recovered course credits to more than 400 high school students.
The program was mandated by the state in order to mitigate education loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students who participated underwent standardized testing at the end of the 2020-21 school year and again at the end of the summer program.
“We know that during the pandemic students have not made academic gains on pace with what they typically do,” Greene County Chief Academic Officer Frank Creech said. “That’s something that we’re seeing across the nation, so we’re working hard to help students continue to make up that ground.”
The Greene County school system plans to offer a second learning enrichment program in the summer of 2022 to continue meeting the needs of its students throughout the pandemic.
COVID-19 updates
Greene County Schools Superintendent Patrick Miller said there were 127 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the district’s students and staff between Aug. 23 and Sept. 24.
Miller presented his “public health tool kit” at a meeting with the Greene County Board of Education, recommending the school system’s mask mandate be extended by 30 days. This is in accordance with recommendations by Joy Brock, director of Greene County Public Health, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control, he said.
Two people spoke out against the mask mandate during the meeting but the school board voted to approve the public health tool kit and the mandate will be extended.
Early college sports
Greene Early College student and basketball player Jacinta Blow made a presentation to the school board, arguing that all students at Greene Early College be allowed to participate in Greene Central High School’s sports teams due to the lack of sports at Greene Early College.
While band students from Greene Early College have been permitted to play in Greene Central’s band program, students who want to be involved in high school sports have not been granted the same privilege.
“Participation in sports helps students physically, it builds character, teaches and develops strategic thinking, analytical thinking, leadership skills, goal setting and risk taking just to name a few (benefits),” Blow said.
Other members of the community, including Ben Lanier, a member of the Greene County NAACP, supported Blow’s argument that all students should have access to their desired sport. No motion was made in regards to this topic, but the board agreed that further discussion and additional information is required before a decision is made.
Employees of month
The board recognized and congratulated Greene County Schools’ school nutrition employee of the month, Lula Bynum, and transportation department employee of the month, Raymond Lee. Bynum and Lee are the first employees of the month for the 2021-22 school year. They were presented with certificates of achievement by Miller who read congratulatory notes from their coworkers in the school system.