The Greene County Senior Center was recertified as a Senior Center of Excellence April 1 by the N.C. Division of Aging & Adult Services, the agency announced.
The recertification, which is effective through March 30, 2026, will assure that the center will receive three shares of senior center general purpose funding for the next five years, a news release said. These funds are used for staff salary and items like commercial grade exercise equipment.
Recertification under COVID-19 was different as the site visit was replaced with a virtual visit format. Some of the commendations received from the NC Division of Aging included:
- Activities and special events are well rounded with various options.
- The Senior Center is very good at getting its participants involved in their own advocacy.
- Excellent use of surveys for Senior Center planning including long and short-term goals.
- For a small center, there is a wide variety and number of opportunities to participate both within and outside the center.
- It is obvious that the participants and others involved in the center are engaged and invested in the center and the community.
- The senior center is an integral part of the community and works well with other community organizations.
The Greene County Senior Center has been a Senior Center of Excellence since April 1, 2010. Director Sharon Harrison credits staff members including Sue Smith, Anna Moore, Debbie Maye and Jalisa Collins.
She also credited other Greene County government departments, community organizations, and Senior Services Advisory Committee Members for being "such a great team to work with in regard to providing outstanding services for senior citizens in this county."