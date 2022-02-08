Greene County Sheriff's Office investigators arrested a man after reports he assaulted and robbed one person after a Friday break-in then robbed a second person at another home on Saturday.
The first incident occurred about 8 p.m. Friday at a home on Washington Branch Church Road, according to a news release from Sheriff Lemmie Smith.
A man broke into the house, assaulted and robbed the resident, the release said. The victim was treated and released from the hospital with minor injuries.
The second incident occurred about 5 p.m. on Saturday at a home on Middle School Road. The victim in that case reported that the suspect asked for money and was given money, then left and later returned demanding money.
The suspect then forced the victim into another room and left, the sheriff's office reported. The victim was uninjured.
Descriptions of the suspects from both victims matched and investigators were able to identify and obtain warrants for Quinton Jones, 37, of Walstonburg.
Jones was charged with first-degree burglary and common law robbery in the first case and obtaining property by false pretenses, common law robbery and second-degree kidnapping in the second case.
He was jailed in the Greene County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.
Sentenced to 25 years
A Grimesland man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing a coworker in 2018 at the Pitt-Greenville Airport.
John Wesley Reid, 52, of 2496 Plumosa Drive, Grimesland, pleaded guilty Monday to shooting and killing 52-year-old Joseph Pate of Beaufort County on Dec 16, 2018. The two worked together at a lumber mill in Grifton.
Police said Pate was shot shortly before 6 a.m. in front of the airport’s terminal entrance after he had arrived for his 7 a.m. flight. Pate died on the scene. Reid was apprehended a short time later.
Pitt County District Attorney Faris Dixon said that the plea was for 240 to 300 months in prison. Judge Cy A. Grant, Sr., senior resident judge, superior court, Hertford County, ruled for a maximum sentence.
“After consulting with the family and making sure that he would basically have a life sentence, we thought this was the most appropriate decision along with the family,” Dixon said.
In July 2019 Reid was committed to the state mental facility in Butner after Pitt County Superior Court Judge Jeffery Foster ruled he was temporarily incapable of standing trial. Reports from the time said that a doctor informed the court Reid suffers from a delusional disorder.
Assault reported
A woman sustained severe lacerations after her step-child assaulted her with a knife last week, according to a report released by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. The incident was reported at 10:44 p.m. on Feb. 2 at her home located in the 4800 block of Old N.C. 11, Ayden. The case is active. The Sheriff’s Office released an additional report with the following details and allegations:
- 1100 block Pocosin Road, Winterville, 12 a.m. Dec. 2- 12:06 p.m. Feb. 2: drill bits valued at $200; case active.
- 8700 block Stantonsburg Road, Walstonburg, 6:13 a.m. Jan. 31: man assaulted spouse; case active.
- 2300 block Chinquapin Road, Farmville, 2 p.m. Jan. 31: man assaulted spouse; case active.
- 2366 block Chinquapin Road, Farmville, 7:14 a.m. Jan. 28: man assaulted girlfriend with firearm; case active.