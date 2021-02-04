SNOW HILL — Nine students at Snow Hill Primary and West Greene Elementary schools were awarded the Greene County Schools Student Spotlight Award.
The award is presented by the Board of Education to students who have notable achievements in leadership, citizenship, academic achievement and innovation.
Snow Hill Primary kindergartner CharleeAnn King received a nomination from teacher Hannah Edwards.
“She has excelled in the classroom and has adjusted to her track-in and track-out schedule,” Edwards said. “During the fall semester, CharleeAnn was able to complete 202 DreamBox Math lessons. CharleeAnn is a pleasure to have in class and we are excited to see her continue to grow.”
Teacher Nikki Rouse nominated Snow Hill Primary kindergartner Patrick Williams.
“Patrick has excelled in his (Greene County Virtual Academy) class,” Rouse said. “He also led Snow Hill Primary in the Fall 2020 Math DreamBox Challenge. Patrick completed 325 lessons. We appreciate Patrick’s hard work toward his academic success.”
Snow Hill Primary first-grader Kiyon Miller received the nomination from his teacher Rebekah Yarborough for his “outstanding job” in Greene County Virtual Academy.
“He has actively participated in Zoom sessions, submitted all assignments on time and completed 279 lessons during the Fall Math DreamBox Challenge,” Yarborough said. “We can’t wait to see Kiyon continue to grow during the spring semester.”
First-grader Josiah Perterson was nominated for having a great first semester, according to teacher Katelyn Jones.
“He did well on his daily school work and his track-out work,” Jones said. “Josiah was in the 98th percentile of Snow Hill Primary’s Fall 2020 Math DreamBox Challenge. We are so proud of Josiah’s determination to do well.”
Teacher Lindsay Gay nominated Snow Hill Primary first-grader Avery Real for her “outstanding job” in the completion of her Greene County Virtual Academy work.
“She attended Zoom sessions and was always an active participant,” Gay said. “Avery submitted her assignments on time and completed a total of 241 DreamBox lessons during our Fall Math Challenge. We are very proud of Avery and her continued academic growth.”
West Greene second-grader Anna Griffin was nominated by teacher Nina Taunton.
“Anna is an awesome young lady,” Taunton said. “She is positive, hardworking in school and during remote learning. Anna always has a smile on her face. She is a good friend to all, respects and encourages others and is always willing to try something new. Anna asks great questions and pushes herself to do more each day. She has shown wonderful growth on her iReady reading diagnostics and amazes me daily with her work ethic.”
Teacher Adriana Leal nominated West Greene second-grader Johnson Harrell.
“Davis is a great leader who enjoys learning new things,” Leal said. “Davis is an excellent citizen who understands and respects cultural diversity. David has excellent skills in math and reading.”
West Greene third-grader Amara Woods was nominated by teacher Shannon Thorne for her growth.
“When Amara first came into my classroom she was a quiet, shy girl,” Thorne said. “I am not sure she said 10 words the entire first week. Amara has blossomed into a confident young lady. She is still quiet but will ask for help when needed. Amara always completes her remote work and will even email it to me. She is always smiling and pleasant-truly a joy to be around. I am privileged to be her teacher.”
West Greene third-grader Omar Badillo was nominated by teacher Laura Brown.
“Omar Badillo is a model spotlight student,” Brown said. “Omar always does his work in and out of class. He participates in our class Zoom meetings during his remote learning weeks. Omar is responsible, respectful and polite.”