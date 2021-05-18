The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles will open 16 offices, including its Greenville’s location, to weekend customers starting Saturday.
The DMV also announced it was expanding weekday hours at more than two dozen locations, including Greenville.
The Saturday hours are 8 a.m. until noon, according to a DMV news release.
Services will include in-house testing for permits and licenses and other services. However, only eight offices will provide road testing in an effort to reduce the backlog of teenaged drivers who are required by state law to pass a road test to gain their Level 3 Full Provisional license.
Those offices are Jacksonville, Wilmington South, Durham South, Greensboro West, Hudson, Charlotte South, Huntersville and Hendersonville.
The Greenville office, located at 4651 North Creek Drive, and offices in Fayetteville West, Raleigh North, Greensboro East, Winston-Salem South, Charlotte North, Monroe and Asheville will offer in-house testing for permits and licenses and other services on Saturdays, but no road testing.
The DMV offices in Greenville, Kinston and Jacksonville will join 22 others in offering expanded office hours from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays starting Monday.
Specific office information, including addresses and location maps are available at www.ncdot.gov/dmv by selecting the Offices & Services link.
The DMV also offers online services for driver license and ID renewals, ordering duplicate licenses and ID cards, driving record requests, driver license office appointments, registration renewals, vehicle property tax payments, duplicate registration cards and ordering personalized and specialty plates.