GRIFTON — A clean 2019-20 audit, which included an increase in the town’s fund balance, was approved by the Grifton Board of Commissioners at its Dec. 8 meeting.
The audit still must receive approval from the Local Government Commission, which already has received a copy.
The audit was completed by Barrow, Parris & Davenport and received an unmodified opinion. An unmodified opinion is the highest opinion possible.
“The town is sound. The report is clean. The general fund is in good shape,” said Jay Parris of Barrow, Parris & Davenport.
The $2,878,751 total budget received zero negative findings. The town was able to remove a finding from last year’s audit involving a lack of segregation of duties.
Common in smaller municipalities, this finding means one person handles most of the town’s financial responsibilities. The town hired a CPA to fix the problem.
The town’s general fund balance has increased from the last fiscal year and sits at a total of $928,352, with $782,243 being unassigned.
The undesignated fund balance is 47 percent. The town has also been successful in increasing this percentage from 37 percent, Parris said, adding the state recommends a minimum of 24 percent.
“The biggest reason for the increase was the town brought on the solar farm,” Parris said. “The solar farm accounted for $94,000 in the general fund. That alone had a pretty big impact in your general fund.”
“Your sales tax was a little bit lower because of COVID and the way people are spending.”
The solar farm also helped increase the town’s tax base.
“In 2020, $107 million worth of property generated $675,000 worth of tax,” Parris said. “The biggest thing there is your solar farm coming online. It’s added a lot to your tax base.”
The town’s tax collection rate was 96 percent as of June 30.
A deficit also was noted in the audit.
The town’s enterprise fund marked a loss of approximately $75,000, due to a decline in the water fund.
While the fund showed a small profit in the last audit, the extra money was due to reimbursement from FEMA, Parris said.
“You spent the money the year before. FEMA reimbursed you last year,” Parris said. “You’ve got two years in a row that your water fund has operated at a deficit.”
Parris told the commissioners that the Local Government Commission would probably recommend the town increase its water rates.
“You need to make enough money to cover the operations and put a little bit aside for repairs and maintenance,” Parris said.
The town also experienced a $2,200 loss due to a ban on collecting late payments and fees because of to an executive order from Gov. Roy Cooper related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“If a big emergency comes up, you will probably be eligible for grant money and assistance,” Parris said. “But you never know. It doesn’t take much of a problem with water and sewer to become real dollars. This just goes back to having to look at your rates.”
Commissioner Will Barnes requested commissioners begin to think about alternatives to raising the water rates.
Commissioners approved the draft audit pending LGC approval.