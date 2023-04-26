Grifton officials along with the town's police chief recently presented a Purple Heart award to an officer who was injured during a traffic stop in October.
Mayor Billy Ray Jackson presented the award to Cpl. Don P. Sutphin during the April 11 Town Board of Commissioners meeting while Chief Byran Silva stood by.
Sutphin on Oct. 21 observed a vehicle headed south at a high rate of speed on N.C. 11 near Hanrahan Road and was able to get radar lock showing that the vehicle was traveling approximately 112 mph in a 60 mph zone, officials said during the presentation.
Sutphin pursued the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop at the Lenoir County line, and shortly after approaching the violator’s car, a second vehicle struck his patrol car. The car then impacted Sutphin, causing him to be thrown onto the hood of the vehicle that he stopped.
Sutphin was treated for injuries at ECU Health.
The State Highway Patrol is investigated the incident and said it was a reminder for drivers to pay attention and remember that state law requires motorists to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles.
Silva also introduced the newest hires for their police department during the meeting: Codie Johnson and Jose Peralta.
In other business
The board unanimously approved a rezoning request from Jones and Smith Contractors on behalf of Robert D. Parrott from R-14 Single Family Residential to R-10 Single Family Residential for a residential development in the 6300 block of North Highland Boulevard.
The board denied a request from Francisco Flores to rezone two 2.85-acre tracts on East Hanrahan Road from R-14 Single Family Residential to an I-1 Light Industrial. The request received an unfavorable recommendation from the town planning board of concerns about homes in the immediate area and other issues.
Thomas Jackson of 6721 Church St. inquired about raising chickens in the town limits, apart from roosters. Jackson was informed an ordinance regulating chickens already was in place and town manager Mark Warren would follow up on him.
Several residents during public comments expressed support of the idea and sustainable gardens, but also raised concerns about how to regulate whether they would be in pens or free-roaming.
“They are not going to be free roaming, the gentleman has already said no roosters,” Mayor Jackson said.
“Well there’s a free-roaming rooster out by my house,” an audience member shouted in gest, prompting laughter from the 30 in attendance.
The board also approved a request from internet provider Harvest Beam to approve an addendum of its license agreement with the town so it could expand services. Additional equipment will allow the company to provide cellular-based services to several new areas of town in eight months.