GRIFTON — The Food Pride grocery store is now open and serving residents who have spent the last few years traveling out of town to purchase groceries.
The vital business returned for a soft launch last month at 501 Queen St. Flooding caused by hurricanes forced previous establishments to close.
In October 2016, the town lost its Piggly Wiggly to flooding from Hurricane Matthew — Hurricane Floyd flooded the store in 1999.
The building, located on South Highland Boulevard was renovated and reopened as Tropicana Supermarket in November 2017 before it was flooded by Hurricane Florence in September 2018.
The Queen Street location, at the corner of Gordon Street, is an area that is safe from flood damages, owner Sandy Huggins said.
Huggins acquired the building at a foreclosure auction early in 2022 and began renovating. After construction delays, the building was complete and the process of assembling the interior began.
Head cashier Telitia Coward started working at the new store back in August, long before the building was open to the public.
“I drove by one day and stopped when I saw Buddy (Huggins). He had me meet his daughter, Sandy, and she let me know that I had a position,” she said.
Coward and a few other employees spent the next few months assembling shelves and cleaning the building in preparation for customers. The store currently has around 15 employees.
When the store opened on Dec. 21, Coward said it was full of shoppers. “We were really busy when we first opened up and we’re still trying to get the store filled up. We’ve had some trucks come late and some orders lost, but it’s coming together,” she said.
Most of the shoppers visiting the store said they would usually do their shopping at stores in the neighboring town of Ayden.
“Now I don’t have to go out the way if I need to get a few things. I don’t do much shopping anyway, but when I do need to get something it’s good to have it right here,” one shopper said last week.
A grand opening event for the store is planned for later this month.