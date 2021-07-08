Grifton Library Hosts Bible Scholar

Danny K. Hill autographs copies of his new book, “Genesis, The Book of Beginnings,” during a talk at the Grifton Public Library on June 5.

 Contributed photo

More than 20 people gathered at the Grifton Public Library on June 5 to hear author Danny K. Hill discuss his new book, “Genesis, The Book of Beginnings.”

Hill is a minister and missionary with a master’s degree in religious education and a doctorate in theology.

He described his book as “a comprehensive study of Genesis” which combines a narrative re-telling with verse-by-verse analysis.

After his talk, Librarian Shirley Mewborn invited the audience to enjoy light refreshments while Hill autographed copies of his work.

Hill and his wife Brenda live in Snow Hill.