GRIFTON — The Grifton Public Library is hoping for net gains with the purchase of new computers and upgrades to its internet capacity, a library official said.
Librarian Shirley Mewborn said the town’s Board of Commissioners approved funding for the computers and the library received additional private donations. The library will upgrade its checkout computer and add 15 Chromebooks that will be available for checkout.
Mewborn said the hardware upgrade will be beneficial for patrons, but the internet connection in the library must also be improved to maximize utility. She described the current connection as spotty and inadequate.
This issue is affecting the library, the police department and surrounding businesses, Mewborn said, adding this is especially problematic as e-books have become more popular during the pandemic.
Fortunately, an infrastructure project is underway on the town’s water tower which will improve connectivity across the town. The project has faced several delays but is expected to be complete in the coming months, according to town officials This is one step toward closing the digital divide between the residents of Grifton and other communities, Mewborn said.
The library has done its part to provide people with internet access by remaining open throughout the pandemic, she said.
“We are one of the only places where people can make copies, send faxes and use the internet,” Mewborn said.
The librarians recognize the public relies on the library as a resource and have taken increased precautions to prevent a virus outbreak or potential closure, she said. All books are sanitized upon return and reshelved after a period of isolation.
While the library has seen a decrease in patrons, librarians still are organizing programs for the public. Last month they held an event where attendees created vision boards.
Mewborn says she understands hesitancy to venture out while COVID cases are surging. She said she wants to ensure the public knows the library is operating for those needing assistance.
Mewborn said she is pricing deals on the new computers before making purchases.