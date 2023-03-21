Grifton Lions Club recently inducted eight new members. Pictured, front from left, are Scotti Clements, Norma Barnes, Bettie Jones, Katherine Wilson and Lee Ann Vasquez, and rear from left, District Governor Elect Carlie Metts, Sponsor Jerry Williams, Adam Wainright, Joseph “Jo Jo” Scott and Diana Burkley.
The Grifton Lions Club has been named among the fastest-growing Lions clubs in the state. The club, which recently inducted eight new members, has recorded a 125% growth rate.
District Governor Elect Carlie Metts of the New Bern club conducted last month’s induction ceremony, which members of the Snow Hill and Greenville Host Lions Clubs attended. Lion Jerry Williams was presented an award from the International President Brian Sheehan for his achievements in fulfilling the mission of Lions Clubs International.
Williams, who is from the St. John community, is responsible for bringing in many of the new inductees over the last year to the Grifton Lions Club.
The mission of Lions Clubs International is “To empower Lions clubs, volunteers, and partners to improve health and well-being, strengthen communities, and support those in need through humanitarian services and grants that impact lives globally, and encourage peace and international understanding.”
There are five global causes of interest for Lions: diabetes, environment, hunger, vision, and childhood cancer. Each club may choose its own service focus.
So far this year, the Grifton club has been involved with fundraising through local pecan sales. Members also had a presence at Arts in the Park in Grifton where they offered free colorblind tests. Last year, the club collected 1,904 pairs of eyeglasses.
The club meets at 7 p.m. on the first and third Monday of each month at the Grifton Civic Center. Visit griftonlions.org for more information.