Grifton lions

Jerry Williams and first-place raffle winner Leigh Schall. 

GRIFTON — The Grifton Lions Club recently held a raffle to help fund its project assisting the visually impaired and other upcoming service activities.

“We hope to set an example for the youth to witness civic responsibility firsthand,” said Jerry Williams, one of the club’s leaders.

