GRIFTON — The Grifton Lions Club recently held a raffle to help fund its project assisting the visually impaired and other upcoming service activities.
“We hope to set an example for the youth to witness civic responsibility firsthand,” said Jerry Williams, one of the club’s leaders.
The mission of the Lions Club is to empower volunteers and partners to strengthen communities and support those in need through humanitarian services and grants. The organization focuses on five causes: diabetes, vision, hunger, the environment and childhood cancer.
Earlier this year, the group initiated an eyeglasses drive, collecting pairs of glasses to recycle and redistribute to those in need. The group collaborated with Lenoir County officials and Grifton Pentecostal Holiness Church to organize the effort.
The club’s recent raffle received support from more local businesses and residents including God’s Way Automotive, Vick’s Cleaners, Daughety Auto Sales in Kinston, Shazam Cafe, Grifton Auto Parts and others.
Leigh Schall won the top prize, a $100 gift card; Carol Tyndall received the second place prize, a country ham; and Bruce Daughety of Daughety Auto Sales won third prize, a $50 gift card.
The club is looking to expand and is currently accepting new members.
“We’re trying to revitalize here in Grifton. We are one of the last fraternal organizations left here. As Grifton grows, we hope folks with big hearts will join us,” Williams said.
Contact Jerry Williams at 919-648-3154 for more information about the Grifton Lions Club.