The largest quilt on display is hung in the meeting room. The squares are mixes of stripes, florals and a range of colors. It is unique because the backing was made from recycled cotton feed sacks, according to Peggy Collins, a volunteer at the The Historical Museum and Indian Village of Grifton.
This quilt includes a copy of an official Certificate of Registration from The Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation stating “Barthelemy and Marie Long Martinat came to the United States from Germano, Italy,” and has photos of other family members. It will be on display during the bed-turning event at the Historical Museum and Indian Village of Grifton from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday.
Contributed photo
Ariyanna Smith
The Standard
This quilt was made during World War II and features a pink and blue color scheme with floral fabrics. There are names and dates stitched on squares, presumably the people who created the quilt.
GRIFTON — Handmade quits do more than just cover a bed — they reveal details about their creators.
Sharing those stories is the idea behind a bed-turning event being hosted by the Historical Museum and Indian Village of Grifton from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday.
The social event allows quilters to share information about their creations. The museum has several quilts on display, but their histories aren’t always well-documented.
Peggy Collins, a volunteer at the museum, organized the bed-turning. She shared the histories of a few of the quilts that are on display in the museum.
Details like stitching, fabric and patterns can give insight into the people who made them and the time in which they were produced, Collin said.
One of the quilts was donated by a friend of Collins, who purchased it at an estate sale. It was made during WWII and features a pink and blue color scheme with floral fabrics. There are names and dates stitched on squares, presumably the people who created the quilt. “Addie Daniels March 12, 1941” and “Mary Smith March 13, 1941” are the only two legible names and dates but the outline of two other names can be seen.
Another quilt is in a display case in the museum’s meeting room. Collins says it likely predates the Civil War. She explained that the quilt was rare because it is made of brown fabric. It was more common to use red fabric, which could turn brown over time. But Collins says the maker of this quilt chose to use this color.
The largest quilt on display is also hung in the meeting room. The squares are mixes of stripes, florals and a range of colors. Collins says it is unique because the backing was made from recycled cotton feed sacks.
Other quilts
Collins also gave a preview of a few of the quilts that will be on display at Sunday’s event.
One is lightly colored and has the phrase “STOP ELDER ABUSE 2008” written in purple paint across its squares. Collins says the quilt has been traveled through all 50 states.
Another is a red quilt with a copy of an official Certificate of Registration from The Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation stating “Barthelemy and Marie Long Martinat came to the United States from Germano, Italy.” The quilter decorated the rest of the squares with printed photos of family members, documenting their history.
There will be many more stories to hear at Sunday’s event. The museum is located at 437 Creekshore Drive, Grifton. Contact Collins at 412-7764 to participate or for for more information about the event.