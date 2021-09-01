Angel Hudson, Grifton’s longtime town clerk, retired from her full-time position at the end of July.
Hudson, who worked for the town for 30 years and spent the last 16 as town clerk, was honored at a retirement reception on July 28 at the Grifton Town Hall.
“My career has lasted a long time, and I’ve met a lot of people in this position,” Hudson said.
She said she is ready to enjoy her home and garden, and experience living in Grifton as an everyday resident.
Billy Ray Jackson, who has been Grifton’s mayor for 16 years, said he encouraged Hudson to move from assistant town clerk into the town clerk position when it first became vacant.
“I’ve never regretted that for a single day,” he said. “She’s been such a loyal employee and very effective in her post.”