Starry Night
Explore deep space and see the wonders of the night sky during Starry Night from 9-10:30 p.m. Friday at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences–Contentnea Creek, 949 Contentnea Lane, Grifton. One Friday each month the museum opens its observatory and the Chia-yu Li planetarium for people to learn the prominent seasonal constellations and get an up-close look into deep space treasures. The event includes a full-dome short film documentary along with observations through a huge 16-inch robotic telescope at the Kitty and Max Joyner Observatory. Cost is $5. Register at atimeforscience.org.
‘Nunsense’
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will perform the musical comedy “Nunsense,” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 29-31. Matinee performances are scheduled for 2 p.m. July Saturday and Sunday and July 31-Aug. 1. Tickets are $15-$20 and are available at magnoliaartscenter.com.
Health event
Vidant Health and CAREE will host a community health event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, at the Farmville Public Library, 4276 W. Church St. It will feature blood pressure screening, diabetes screening, colorectal information, COVID-19 testing and vaccines, organ donor information, "Plant your own Herb" children's activity, employment opportunities, mental health and health benefit information, a cooking demonstration and health snacks. The event is free but non-perishable food donations will be accepted.
Saturday in the Park
Friends of the May Museum will host Saturday in the Park from 4:30-8:30 p.m. on July 31 at the May Museum and Park, 3802 S. Main St., Farmville. The event will feature free music, along with vendors for food and beverages. A wine and beer garden will be available for ages 21 and older. Participants should bring lawn chairs or a blanket.
Market, splash
Winterville’s Market on the Square will host a Back to School Splash event from 4-8 p.m. on Aug. 3, at 252 Main St. Held in conjunction with National Night Out and the Winterville Police Department, the event will feature vendors, music, free hamburgers and hot dogs, water slides, a toddler splash pad and prize drawings. Visit www.facebook.com/WintervilleMarket.
Get Carded
Daughters for Dads will host its annual Get Carded event from 7-9 p.m. on Aug. 5, at the Greenville Museum of Art, 802 S. Evans St. The event is a fundraiser to benefit families fighting cancer. Admission is a $25 gas or grocery gift card, but cash donations also will be accepted. Wine and appetizers will be served, and there will be prize drawings. Visit facebook.com/Daughters4Dads.
Bug hunt
River Park North, 1000 Mumford Road, will host a bug hunt from 10-11:30 a.m. on Aug. 7. After returning from a search for insects in the park, participants will get a closer look at insects under the microscope in the STEAM lab at the Walter L. Stasavich Science and Nature Center. The fee is $3 for city residents and $5 for others. Space is limited and preregistration is required. Visit greenvillenc.gov, call 329-4560 or email AWimsatt@greenvillenc.gov.
The Art of Jazz
The Greenville Museum of Art, 802 S. Evans St., will host “The Art of Jazz,” a First Friday Artwalk reception, from 5-8 p.m. Aug. 6. Pianist Lenore Raphael and bassist Carroll Dashiell will perform from 7-8 p.m. for the reception for the museum’s current exhibit, “Black, White, and Read All Over.” The group exhibit, featuring work by Jillian Goldberg, Susan LaMantia, and Constance Pappalardo, continues through Aug. 21. Visit gmoa.org.
Comic Con
The Greenville Comic Con is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 7, at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The annual event includes costumes, cosplay and a chance to meet comic book creators, artists, writers and vendors. Tickets are $7 for ages 13 and older, $3 for ages 4-12 and free to ages 3 and younger. Visit greenvillenccomiccon.com.
School supplies
Pitt County Schools, Suddenlink Communications and Parents for Public Schools are sponsoring a school supplies drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 7 at Walmart, 4600 E. 10th St. Donations are sought to “Stuff the Bus” with items students need for back-to school. Contributors may bring donations to the site or choose to have them shipped. Visit /www.facebook.com/ppspittcounty for details.
Human Trafficking 101
NC Stop Human Trafficking will be hosting its Human Trafficking 101 education session at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12, at the Farmville Public Library, 4276 W. Church St. The session provides information about what human trafficking looks like in North Carolina, indicators of human trafficking and how to safely report suspicions. It is free to the public but registration is required at https://humantrafficking101august.eventbrite.com. Light refreshments will be provided. For more information, email Melinda Sampson at melinda@ncstophumantrafficking.org.
Watermelon Festival
The Winterville Watermelon will return to with amusements and more at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26-28, 324 Sylvania St. opening for carnival rides. Vendors also will offer fan-favorite foods, crafts and commercial products. The grounds open at 5 p.m. Friday and feature performances Straightwire and Legacy Motown Review. Saturday's activities include a parade and performances by country artists The Justin West Band, Matt Stell and Lonestar starting at 6 p.m. To volunteer or sponsor contact Debbie Avery at 531-4590. Visit watermelonfest.com.
Legacy Days
The Grifton Museum is gearing up for its John Lawson Legacy Days to be held Oct. 29-30. The festival is a free, family-friendly event with history presentations and demonstrations, a cannon firing, exhibitors and more. For information call 524-0190, check them out on Facebook, and visit JohnLawsonLegacyDays.org.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
• Zumba Gold 5:30-6:30 p.m. every Friday.
• Bookmobile stop, 10:45-11:15 a.m., July 30 and Friday, Aug. 20.
• Knitting and Crocheting, 2-4 p.m. on the second and fourth Friday of every month.
• Caregiver Coffee on 1-2 p.m., Monday, Aug. 9.
• Interior Design Class 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, 6-7 p.m.
• Subtle Yoga Class 10-11 a.m. on the first and third Saturday every month.
• Transitional Care: Things You Should Know and Plan For, will be presented by Pruitt Healthcare on 3-4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16.
• Blood pressure screenings 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 10 and 24. Walk-ins welcome.
• Gardening Class 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18.
• Physical therapy screening 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19. Walk-ins welcome.
• Jewelry Class 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, Cost is $5.
• Conversational Spanish 6:30-8:30 p.m, Thursdays, Aug. 26-Sept. 30.
• COA is sponsoring the West Virginia Train Adventure Trip, Sept. 20-23. Call 752-1717 for information.
• Deposits are now being taken for an eight-day, seven-night Alaska cruise, May 19-27 onboard Royal Carribean’s Ovation of the Seas. Call 752-1717 for information.
• Deposits are now being taken for a seven-day, six-night night trip to the beautiful Southwest, featuring the International Balloon Festival, Oct. 1-7, 2022. Call 752-1717 for information.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations:
• Spring Of Living Water Church, 4221 Belcher St., Farmville, 4-7 p.m., July 29.
• Hookerton Fire Station, 404 E. Main St., 2-6 p.m., Aug. 4
• Lighthouse Mennonite Church, 1281 Honolulu Road, Grifton, 3-7 p.m., Aug. 9.
• Brody School of Medicine, 600 Moye Blvd., 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Aug. 13.
• Farmville Presbyterian Church, 4138 Grimmersburg St., noon-4 p.m., Aug. 15
Free fans
The Greene County Senior Center is offering free box fans for residents who are at least 60 or have a disability. Supplies are limited. Individuals who received fans last year and/or have working central air may be placed on a waiting list. Call 252-747-5436 for more information. Fans are provided through the Duke Energy Progress Operation Fan Heat Relief Free Fans for the Elderly program.
Animal shelter
The Pitt County Animal Shelter is limiting the intake of all animals through November 2021 now that renovations to the facility have resumed. Animal Services is unable to accept owner-surrender dogs or cats; trap, neuter, and release services and cat deterrents remain available. The shelter will accept eviction animals, bite quarantines and other animals on a case by case basis.
Splash pad
Ayden’s Mary Alice Davenport Splash Pad, 3869 Jolly Road, is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 22. Admission is $2 per child, and all children must be accompanied by an adult. Water shoes are required. Call 481-5837.
Vaccinations
Vidant Health is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations to children age 12-15 at the Greenville Vaccine Clinic, 2380 W. Arlington Blvd. Appointments can be made by calling 252-847-8000 or visit vidanthealth.com/vaccinate.
Pet fostering
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Road, is in need of foster families provide temporary care for kittens, puppies, dogs, and cats. Some animals may only need a home for several days, while others may need several months of care. For more information, visit hsecarolina.org/become-a-foster.