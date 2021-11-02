Email announcements to community@reflector.com for publication in The Standard and The Daily Reflector.
Fall festival
First Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St., Farmville, will hold its Fall Festival at 7 a.m. on Saturday. The event will include an outdoor yard sale, baked goods, craft items, frozen meals, a gift shop and breakfast booth. A takeout dinner will be available 6:30-8 p.m. with beef barbecue, beans, mashed potatoes, slaw roll and dessert. Tickets are $20 to benefit Meals on Wheels. For tickets email office@fccfarmville.org or call 753-3179. An online silent auction runs through Friday at biddingowl.com/fccfallfestival. Proceeds support missions projects.
Fallelujah
Winterville Baptist Church, 2593 Church St., will host its free outdoor family Fallelujah event 4-7 p.m. Saturday with games, food, a hayride and fellowship. Call 252-756-5955.
Diabetes testing
The Pitt County Health Department will provide free pre-diabetes drive-through testing for adults 18 years and older from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m on Tuesday at 201 Government Circle. Participants will receive an HgbA1c test, paper screener and other helpful information, as well as small incentives. Contact Robin Tant at 902-2388 or Ronita Jones at 919-641-6863.
Veterans Day
- The Town of Ayden will host its Veterans Day celebration at 1 p.m. Nov. 11 at Veteran's Park, 404 Third St. In the event of rain, the celebration will take place Doug Mitchell Auditorium, 4354 Lee St.
- The Winterville Ruritan Club will host a Veterans Day celebration at 2 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Winterville Public Safety Building, 2593 N. Railroad St.
- The Pitt County Veterans Council will host a Veteran's Day celebration at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. The event will take place near the Veteran's Memorial.
Yard sale fundraiser
The Greene County Senior Center is having a yard sale 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 104 Greenridge Road in Snow Hill. Anyone who wants to participate may sell items for a $10 per table fee and will need to register for the event. Call 252-747-5436 or email Sharon Harrison at sharon.harrison@greenecountync.gov.
Yard sale fundraiser
Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 3505 S. Walnut St., Farmville, (next to the library) will be having a multiple family yard sale (rain or shine) from 7-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. To donate items, call Janet Heath at 252-917-4563, Linda Carol Burti at 252-916-7909, Cathy Holmes at 252-714-5930 or any other member to meet you at the church for delivery starting Sunday Nov. 7. Please price them beforehand. To make a monetary donation, mail a check to the church directly earmarked “fundraiser.” Call Holmes at 252-714-5930 to volunteer for community service hours.
Chess club
The Family Chess Club offers family-friendly events twice a week that are open to the public. Tuesday evenings it hosts weekly chess lectures from 6-8 p.m. Children 3 and older are the primary players at this event. Wednesday evenings are weekly open play nights from 6-9 p.m. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Chess sets are provided. The club meets at Apt To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower Road, Suite B, Winterville. For more information, contact club President Jerry Skinner at 209-4148 or howlandbakerjarvis@yahoo.com.
Winterville Museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society, 2543 Church St., opens the Winterville Museum from 3-5 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month. Located in the Cox-Ange House, the museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Guests are requested to wear a mask while touring the museum. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660 for more information or to schedule private or group tours.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building, 554 Second St., will be open 2-5 p.m. every fourth Sunday. Exhibits include a doll and dollhouse display and rooms dedicated to education history, area military involvement, medical service history, a nod to tobacco farming and an homage to barbecue history. There is no admission fee, but donations are welcomed and go toward the expansion of future exhibits. Call 746-4209 or visit www.aydenhistoricalandartssociety.com.
Jazz jam session
Students from East Carolina University’s School of Music are hosting an open jazz jam session at Molly’s Community Cafe, 300 Evans St., on Friday, Nov. 5. Doors open at 7 and the band plays from 8-11 p.m. Musicians are welcome to sit in and play with the house band. The free event is led by Campus Jazz at ECU, which host the event the first Friday of every month.
Early Music Collective
The ECU School of Music will present the Early Music Ccllective at at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Free. Face coverings are required. Live streaming is available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. For more information call 252-328-6851.
Collegiate Choir
The ECU School of Music will present the music of the ECU Collegiate Choir at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 107 Louis St. Free. Face coverings are required. For more information call 252-328-6851.
Voyages
Yamiche Alcindor, White House correspondent for “PBS NewsHour” and moderator of PBS’ public affairs show “Washington Week,” will discuss “Truth in Journalism: Reporting on Politics and Identity in America” at 7 p.m. on Nov. 18 in the Main Campus Student Center at 501 E. 10th St. The event is part of the Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences Voyages of Discovery Series program. Visit voyages.ecu.edu for more information.
Solo show
ECU School of Music graduate student Chris Puckett will perform a solo set of original instrumental music for guitar, electric bass and upright bass at 7-8:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, at the A.J. Fletcher Hall. He will be performing the songs from his recently released EP “Bass Olympics 2020,” as well as performing music from upcoming albums “Prism” and “Grey” and “Colours. The event is open and free to the public. Face masks are required.