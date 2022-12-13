Email announcements to community@reflector.com for publication in The Standard and The Daily Reflector.
Nature Saturdays
The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Contentnea Creek, 949 Contentnea Lane, Grifton, hosts Nature Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. During this time, the park’s trails and play areas are open for visitors to explore. Visit atimeforscience.org.
Light at the Refuge
Light at the Refuge will be held from 5:30-9 p.m. today-Saturday and Dec. 19-23 at 1380 Lower Field Road, Ayden. The event includes a live Nativity scene and other displays to spotlight the biblical message of Christmas. There is no admission charge, but donations are accepted. Visit ncrefuge.org or facebook.com/NCRefuge.
GCHS poinsettia sale
The Greene Central Agriculture Shop is offering poinsettias with red, white, pink or variegated bracts, in 6½-inch pots with florist foil and hand-tied bows for $8.50 as well as smaller and larger size poinsettias. Call the school at 747-3814 or email henrypasour@greene.k12.nc.us to assure availability.
Flu shots
The Greene County Department of Public Health is offering flu shots Monday through Friday by appointment. There are more appointment opportunities on Fridays. Shots are $30. A high-dose flu vaccine (for use in persons 65 years of age and older) are available for $70. Cash, check, MasterCard, and VISA are accepted. If you receive Blue Cross Blue Shield North Carolina, North Carolina State Health Plan, Medicare or Medicaid, please bring your card with you. Call 747-8181 to schedule and appointment.
Grifton Museum
The Historic Museum and Indian Village of Grifton, 437 Creekshore Drive, is open 1-5 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of each month. Appointments available by calling 524-0190. Admission is free.
Festival of Trees
The Family Support Network of Eastern N.C. will host the 27th annual Festival of Trees from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through Dec. 23 at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. There is no admission charge. The event features a variety of holiday-themed trees, sponsored by individuals, businesses, and church and civic groups. Visit fsnenc.org.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, will be open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 8 a.m. to noon on Dec. 23 and Dec. 31; and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays, Jan. 1-31. For more information call 902-1724 or visit www.PittCountyNC.gov/MarketEvents.
Old Fashioned Christmas
The Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum, 4570 County Home Road, will host its annual Old Fashioned Christmas, 6-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 16-17. Tickets are $12 adults, $6 for children 2-17. A special seniors-only (55-plus) event is 2-5 p.m. Dec. 18, for $10. Enjoy candlelight tours of decorated historic buildings, living history demonstrations, live music, storytelling, children’s activities, visits with Santa, and cider and cookies at the country store. Purchase tickets online at www.ecvillageandfarm museum.com or at the gate.
Posada Navideña
The Association of Mexicans in North Carolina will host its 13th annual Posada Navideña in honor of the holiday season from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at Holly Hill Free Will Baptist Church, 755 Porter Road. The event will have tables from community partners on available resources, activities, prizes, food, and Toys for Tots gifts for the registered recipients. The event is free and open to the public. Call 329-0593 or email at biancapr@amexcannc.org for information.
Holiday pet fostering
Pitt County Animal Services’ holiday foster program called “Silent Nights” begins on Monday, Dec. 19, to get dogs, cats, kittens and puppies out of the shelter and into a home during the holiday season. The shelter will supply food, bowls, toys, blankets and other supplies. Pick up is 9 a.m to 4 p.m. Dec. 19-22 at 4550 County Home Road. Drop off/adoption is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 28-30 or Jan. 3. Visit www.PittCountyNC.gov/SilentNights for more pickup options. Call 378-5649 or email John.Quick@pittcountync.gov for questions.
NC Gardens talk
Pam Beck, noted garden writer and photographer, will speak on “Nothing Could Be Finer-North Carolina’s Public and Private Gardens” at 10 a.m. Jan. 28 at the Pitt County Agricultural Center Auditorium, 403 Government Circle. Tickets are available at the Pitt County Extension Office or Wild Birds Unlimited. Call 902-1709 for information.
NAMI meetings
The National Alliance on Mental Illness in Pitt County holds an education and support meeting at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month in Room 209 at Covenant Church, 4015 Corey Road, for individuals who are experiencing a mental illness, family members who have a loved one with a mental illness, mental health professionals and concerned community members. Family support group meetings are at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of the month in Room 208. The group welcomes anyone age 18 or older who has a family member with a mental illness. Email namipittco@gmail.com or call 252-902-6264.
Family Chess Club
The Family Chess Club meets from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday at Apt To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower Road, Suite B, Winterville. Chess lectures will be from 6-7 p.m. Chess sets are provided. All levels of players are welcome. The club is an affiliate of the United States Chess Federation and conducts sanctioned chess tournaments on occasion. Direct any questions to President Jerry Skinner, (252) 209-4148 or email howlandbakerjarvis@yahoo.com.
PITTCycle Fridays
Items that have been discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station but can be upcycled into usable items are posted to facebook.com/PittCountySWR each Friday. Once posted, residents can claim items by commenting on the post using a “first claimed, first reserved” system, similar to Facebook Marketplace. Once reserved, the first claim holder must pick up the item at the Transfer Station by 4 p.m. on the following Thursday. Items not picked up will be re-posted at a later time. Visit pittcountync.gov/769/PittCycle-Fridays.
