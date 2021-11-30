Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmer’s Market at 4560 County Home Road will open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 3-4, Dec. 10-11, Dec. 17-18 and 8 a.m. to noon on Dec. 23. It will open 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays starting Jan. 8 until the spring. The Holiday Magic Craft Fair will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 11 with music and more. Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit from 10 a.m to noon with treat bags for the kids and hot spiced cider while supplies last.
Light at the Refuge
Light at the Refuge will be held from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 2-4, Dec. 9-11, Dec. 16-18 and Dec. 20-23 at 1380 Lower Field Road, Ayden. The event includes a live Nativity scene and other displays to spotlight the biblical message that Christians celebrate at Christmas. There is no admission charge, but donations are accepted. Visit ncrefuge.org or facebook.com/NCRefuge.
FFA poinsettia sale
Poinsettias are now available for purchase in the agriculture shop at Greene Central High School. Sale hours will be 8 a.m. to noon on school days. Appointments may be made for picking up group orders at other times. Poinsettias will be available in four sizes and four colors. For prices or additional information, contact the school at (252) 747-3814 or email henrypasour@ greene.k12.nc.us.
Ayden Christmas
The town’s annual Christmas parade will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, in downtown as part of the Christmas Town in Ayden. For information about participating, visit aydenchamber.com. Downtown merchants will offer extended hours and downtown activities will be hosted by the town and Chamber of Commerce. The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum also will hold its annual Christmas open house 4-8 p.m.
Family Affair
Homeplace of Ayden, 3815 Emma Cannon Road, Ayden, will host the second annual Outside Family Affair Festival from 4-10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3. The event will feature gospel music with Mike and Jimille Mills, Ernest Silver, Bailey Buck and Pam Carson, along with food trucks and vendors. Visit homeplaceofayden.com.
Farmville Christmas
The town will hold its annual tree lighting at 6 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Town Common gazebo. Following, the Chamber of Commerce will host the Taste of Farmville event where downtown businesses will be open. The Farmville Christmas parade will be at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 11 on Main Street. Pray for Farmville will take place at 6 p.m. on Dec. 11 at the gazebo. The May Museum Christmas Tea will be 4 p.m. Dec. 12.
Winterville Christmas
The Winterville Christmas Parade will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. A holiday market will be held from 2-7 p.m. at 252 Main St., and the annual tree lighting ceremony will begin at 6 p.m.
Grifton parade
The Grifton Christmas Parade will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. Donations of canned food will be collected. Call 814-3747 for more information.
Breakfast with Santa
Ayden Arts and Recreation and the Ayden Library will host Breakfast with Santa from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Ayden Community Building. Pancakes and sausage will be served, and children will have a chance to visit with Santa. The event is for ages 3 to 7, and two adults may attend with each child. Cost is $5 each. Space is limited. Register online at aydenartsandrec.recdesk.com.
Winterfest
WinterFest will be held on 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, at The Barn Venue at Nooherooka Natural, 2029 Mewborn Church Road in Snow Hill. The holiday shopping event will feature local artisans, crafters, woodworkers and more. Nooherooka Natural will host their annual meat sale at the General Store on the farm. For more information or vendor inquiries, contact Mary Betty at 252-714-2650.
Sensitive Santa
Easter Seals UCP Greenville Empower will host Sensitive Santa from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at 1101 S.E. Greenville Blvd. The event is designed for children who need a less crowded environment for meeting with Santa. It will include a holiday craft activity, refreshments and music. Reservations are required. Call 756-6533 to schedule an appointment.
Post 151 to meet
Farmville American Legion Post 151 will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8, at Farmville Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St.
Pet donations
McGee Chiropractic, 1330 E. Arlington Blvd., Suite B, is collecting donations for Friends of the Pitt County Animal Shelter through Dec. 10. Needs include dry dog and puupy food; dry and wet kitten and cat food; clumping cat litter, puppy pads, toys, treats, gas cards, clorox wipes, bleach and paper towels. Pitt Friends is a nonprofit group that helps animals on the euthanasia list at the Pitt County Animal Shelter. Monetary donations can be made out to “Friends of the Pitt County Animal Shelter” or “FPCAS.” Call 252 355-5353.
Farmville celebrations
Tim Sutton Trio
The Farmville Community Arts Council wil present the Tim Sutton Trio in concert at Salvation & Praise Full Gospel Church, 9243 W. Marlboro Road, Farmville, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12. Come and enjoy the sounds of the season. Tickets are $10 showtix4u.com/event-details/59065. Visit www.farmville-arts.org, the FCAC Facebook page or call the FCAC office at 252-753-3832.
Soup Kitchen
The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen at 3492 S. Walnut St. in Farmville serves hot meals from noon until 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The kitchen relies on donations and volunteers. To volunteer or for more info, call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
Breast cancer screenings
Vidant Cancer Care will hold free breast cancer screenings for residents without health insurance at the Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Tower, 524 Moye Blvd., in Greenville from 1-4 p.m. on Dec. 7. The screenings are for women 40 years of age and older with a least one year since their last mammogram. They included a clinical exam and 3D mammogram. Call 847-7867 to register.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
- Bookmobile visit, 10:45-11:15 a.m., on Friday, Dec. 3.
- Intermediate Computer Class for those wanting to add to or brush up on computer skills, 2-4 p.m. Mondays, Dec. 6 and 13.
- Cozy Conversation Caregiver Coffee, 1-2 p.m. Dec. 13.
- Beginner Computer Class, 2-3 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 1, 24, 31.
- Fun With Oils with Glenn Nelson, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 6-27. Cost is $65.
- Beginning Wood Carving, 1-2:30 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 13-Feb. 17. Cost is $35.
- A Matter of Balance, a four-week series designed to help you manage concerns about falling, Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 24-Feb. 6.
- Keeping Dementia Out of Your Mind, 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations:
- St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2606 E. Fifth St., Greenville, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Dec. 5.
- Drew Steele Center, 1058 S. Elm St., Greenville, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Dec. 10.
- Brody School of Medicine, 600 Moye Blvd., Greenville, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Dec. 10.
- Lighthouse Mennonite Church, 1281 Honolulu Road, Grifton, 3-7 p.m., Dec. 13.
- Winterville Christian Church, 257 Cooper St., Winterville, 3-7 p.m., Dec. 13.
- Bethel United Methodist Church, 3798 James St., Bethel 2-6 p.m., Dec. 16.
