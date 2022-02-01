Email announcements to community@reflector.com for publication in The Standard and The Daily Reflector.
Men's ministry
The Haddock's Men's Ministry will meet at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, at Haddock's UAFWB Church, 111 Sunset Acres Lane, Winterville. The speaker will be Brother Lamont Braxton. The subject will be Love Your Enemy. Call 252-640-5630 for information. Church services are the first, second and fourth Sunday.
Women for Women grants
Nonprofit organizations serving women and girls in Pitt County can apply for grants from the Women for Women of Pitt County Endowment through March 3. The endowment plans to make grants totaling $100,000. Individual allotments will range from $5,000 to $15,000. Interested nonprofits can review the full request for proposals and eligibility requirements at nccommunityfoundation.org for more information. Grants will be awarded in May.
Boys and Girls State
The Greenville American Legion Post 39 is seeking high school juniors who would like to attend the prestigious Tar Heel Boys or Girls State program. The post will sponsor and pay the tuition for selected delegates to attend the weeklong camp at Catawba College. The girls’ dates are June 12-18, and the boys will attend June 19-25. The program is designed to give delegates a hands-on experience in forming and running all levels of N.C. state government while developing leadership and communication skills. Contact the Pitt County Chairman at (402) 690-1129 for more information and to begin the application process. Cut off for applications is March 15.
Post 151 meeting
Farmville American Legion Post 151 meets 6:30 p.m. the second Monday of each month at Farmville Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St. The next meeting is Feb 14.
Comic book show
The Geektacular Comic Book & Toy Show is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 5 at the American Legion Post 39 building, 403 Saint Andrews Drive. Admission is free. Visit . 10-4. Visit facebook.com/g3ektacular.
Pickin' on the Pungo
The Belhaven Community Chamber of Commerce presents Pickin' On The Pungo 2022 in partnership with The Wilkinson Center in Belhaven starting at 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 12. This family friendly, indoor event will feature six bands with bluegrass, old time string, classic country, and Celtic influences. There also will be a youth showcase of talented young musicians. Food, beer, wine, and other beverages will be available on site. Tickets will be available at the door, or in advance by calling the chamber at 252-943-3770 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Ballroom dancing
The February dance for USA Ballroom Dance Greenville Chapter will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Historic Turnage Theater, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C. The event is open to the public. No partner required. Cost is $10 per person at the door.
Chess club
The Family Chess Club offers chess lectures and games for children 3 and older 6-8 p.m. on Tuesdays at Apt To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower Road, Suite B, Winterville. Wednesday evenings are weekly open play nights from 6-9 p.m. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Chess sets are provided. Contact Jerry Skinner at 209-4148 or howlandbakerjarvis@yahoo.com.
Vietnam vets
The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 272 holds its monthly membership meeting on Feb. 10 at The Hut, 2805 Cemetery Road, Greenville, with a free meal at 6 p.m. and meeting at 6:30 p.m. VVA membership is open to all Vietnam-era veterans. Bring your DD214. The group meets the second Thursday.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday.
Soup Kitchen
The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen at 3492 S. Walnut St. in Farmville serves hot meals from noon until 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The kitchen relies on donations and volunteers. To volunteer or for more info, call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
Oratorical contest
Applications to participate in the Optimist Club of Greenville's annual youth oratorical contest is March 11. The contest will be held at 10 a.m. on March 19. Contestants will present a 4-5 minute presentation on the theme “Staying Optimistic in Challenging Times.” The two top speakers at the club level receive medallions and will have an opportunity to participate in the NC East Zone 4 Contest and may advance to the NC East District Contest, which will provide a first place scholarship of $2,500, second place scholarship of $1,500, and a third place scholarship of $1,000. National level prizes are $15,000, $10,000 or $5,000. Visit www.greenvilleoptimists.org for requirements and to enter or email entries@greenvilleoptimists.
Winterville Museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society, 2543 Church St., opens the Winterville Museum from 3-5 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month. Located in the Cox-Ange House, the museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Guests are requested to wear a mask while touring the museum. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660 for more information or to schedule private or group tours.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building, 554 Second St., will be open 2-5 p.m. every fourth Sunday. Exhibits include a doll and dollhouse display and rooms dedicated to education history, area military involvement, medical service history and a nod to tobacco farming. An homage to barbecue history soon is underway. There is no admission fee, but donations are welcomed and go toward the expansion of future exhibits. Call 746-4209 or visit www.aydenhistoricalandartssociety.com.
Voyages
ECU will welcome Jill Heinerth, cave diver, author, photographer and filmmaker who had to overcome fear to go where no one has gone before, will discuss “Explorations in Excellence” at 7 p.m. on Feb. 17, in the Main Campus Student Center at 501 E. 10th St. The event is part of the Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences Voyages of Discovery Series program. Visit voyages.ecu.edu for more information.
Economic Forecast Luncheon
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Economic Forecast Luncheon has been rescheduled to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 22 at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Industry expert Rick Niswander, an ECU business professor and former vice chancellor of administration and finance, will offer insight and analysis on the local, state and national economy for the coming year. Cost is $30 for chamber members and $40 for nonmembers and $225 for a table of eight. Registration required at greenvillenc.org/events/. Contact Aileen Peacock at aileen@greenvillenc.org or call 752-4101 Ext. 2223.